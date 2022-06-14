Cozy up to the Leesa mattress sale—save up to $400 on mattresses and sleep essentials this June

Leesa makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tested and now you can get that and more for major discounts this month.
Leesa makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tested and now you can get that and more for major discounts this month.

The month of June tends to bring sunshine, warmer weather and well-deserved summer vacations. If your summer vacation looks more like a staycation this June, a cozy mattress will definitely encourage sleeping late on those relaxed mornings. Fortunately, Leesa makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get it for a sensational seasonal discount right now.

The brand is currently hosting its June Evergreen sale through Tuesday, June 21. During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $400 and two down alternative pillows, valued at $120, totally free with select purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen size Sapira Hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,899, for just $1,699. If you want a more complete sleep setup, you can get the Leesa Original mattress ($999 in queen size) and the brand's bedding bundle (now $548 in queen size) with two pillows, a 400-thread count sheet set, duvet cover and insert marked down from the typical price of $1,884 to $1,546.

While we haven't tested the Leesa Original, we're big fans of the Leesa Hybrid mattress. Not only is it the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, but it's also one of the best mattresses we've tested overall. Our tester said this mattress offered the perfect balance of support and cushion. It was one of a handful of beds our tester slept on that worked well for side, back, and stomach sleeping. It wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.

The Leesa premium memory foam pillow is the perfect way to top off your bed, especially if you sleep on your back.
The Leesa premium memory foam pillow is the perfect way to top off your bed, especially if you sleep on your back.

Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow. Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also felt cooler than other pillows and required little to no reshaping after repeated use. Since bedding is also on sale, you can get one of these pillows for as low as $80.

Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this June mattress sale before the cozy deals drift away.

Shop the Leesa June Evergreen sale.

