Cozy Up With House of Sunny's Lounge Club Collection

London-based label House of Sunny is gearing up for a bold and bright 2024, announcing the release of its brand-new Lounge Club drop. Building on the indie brand's existing offering of holiday pieces, wardrobe staples and signature silhouettes, the new release features a limited release of elevated essentials, launching online in exclusive runs, with some styles arriving in just five pieces.

Tapping into this season's biggest color trend, the collection offers red-toned updates on House of Sunny signatures, like the Racer Jacket, Free Fallin' Bomber and Prima Bags, alongside classic hues across cozy staples like the Patchwork Hoodie, Odyssey Hoodie and Color Theory Scarves. Elsewhere, basic graphic tees and denim round out the limited collection.

Take a closer look at the womenswear offering above, and head to House of Sunny's website to sign up for early access ahead of the collection's official release on January 16.

