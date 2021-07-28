Cozy home goods are at super-low prices at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now—shop our picks

Get incredible deals on some of the best home products we've ever tested at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At long last, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 has finally arrived—the sale officially opened up to the general public today, July 28. As part of the annual savings extravaganza, you can spruce up just about every inch of your space with incredible home deals—and save plenty in the process. From our all-time favorite oven mitts to an indoor garden that makes growing plants and fresh herbs at home a breeze, so many of Reviewed’s tried-and-true picks across all home categories are included in the sale, which runs through Sunday, August 8.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Without further ado, scroll through to check out eight of the best home items on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Don’t wait long to scoop up your must-haves, however, once these deals are gone, you won’t find discounts this good until the holiday season.

1. $12 off: Hydro Flask water bottle

Stay hydrated in style.

Staying hydrated is important, and thankfully getting in your daily fluids is easy and enjoyable with the Hydro Flask 32-ounce wide mouth cap bottle, on sale for $32.95, down from $44.95, in a chic dusty blue shade. (You can find select colors of this water bottle for slightly cheaper at JackRabbit for $30.98.) It’s insulated to keep iced drinks cold and even makes a convenient carrying solution for soups and warm beverages, too—we ranked Hydro Flask bottles among the best water bottles on the block for the clever design that prevents spillage and condensation (making for a comfortable carry in your backpack, tote or handbag) and the wide mouth that allows for plenty of ice cubes or even a water filter.

Get the Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for $32.90 (Save $12.05)

2. $49 to $60 off: Barefoot Dreams throw blankets

Celebrities (and Reviewed editors) love Barefoot Dreams' cozy throws.

If curling up on the couch after a long day remains high on your list of favorite activities, you deserve a plush throw that envelops you in coziness. Enter Barefoot Dreams, the brand behind the best throw blanket money can buy—at least according to online shoppers, celebrities and Reviewed editors alike.

Story continues

Though several styles are included as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we’re partial to the leopard-printed In The Wild throw blanket for its chic print and ultra-cushy microfiber fabric. You really can’t go wrong with any color, print or pattern, and with savings of more than $60, the most beloved styles are sure to sell out soon, so don’t miss out.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $97.90 (Save $49.10)

Get the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $119.90 (Save $60.10)

3. $20 savings: Click and Grow self-watering indoor garden

Click and Grow's indoor garden has a 4.8-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers, and it comes in three chic colors.

Whether you don’t have access to outdoor gardening space or simply want fresh herbs and veggies with minimal fuss and mess, there’s no better time to try out an indoor garden than right now. For a sleek, compact option that can grow everything from bell peppers to snap peas right in your kitchen, the Click and Grow self-watering indoor garden is on sale for a can’t-miss-it price of $79.90 in three stylish shades: grey, white or beige.

Nordstrom shoppers awarded this buy a near-perfect 4.8-star rating for its ease of use and it's clear why: Simply pop a pre-seeded plant capsule (the garden comes with three basil pods) into the Click and Grow, fill the unit with water and plug it in—the capsules use the brand’s patented soil to maximize growth. No mess and no fuss, just a slew of fresh herbs.

Get the Click and Grow Self-Watering Indoor Garden for $79.90 (Save $20.05)

4. Save $13: Voluspa candles

Our editor loves the way Voluspa candles fill the room with scent.

There are few ways to add instant allure to any room than with a few well-placed candles, and when they smell amazing, your whole home instantly feels more inviting. Reviewed senior staff writer Shayna Murphy loves Voluspa candles, praising them for their ultra-long burn time (up to 50 hours per candle) and ability to fill a room with scent.

As part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can snag the Mini Jar Candle Duo with two luxe scents (apple blue clover and French cade lavender) to transport you without even leaving your home.

Get the Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo for $24.90 (Save $13.10)

5. Save 20%: FiveTwo by Food52 oven mitts

These oven mitts are our top choice.

Kitchen safety is crucial, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for oven mitts without style. The FiveTwo by Food52 silicone oven mitt set in maple is on sale for $31.90, down from its usual selling price of $40, and when you see why Reviewed editors named them the best oven mitts, you’ll be clicking "add to cart" instantly.

Our editors noted that these mitts combine the heat-resistance and safety of silicone with the wearability of soft fabric, making them extremely comfortable to use and wear daily. The interior is soft to the touch—so soft, in fact, that our tester compared them to a fleece blanket covering her hands. They’re also long enough to protect hands and forearms from injury, and being washer and dryer-safe, they’re super easy to clean. We did note that the high price tag might make them too unattainable for most consumers, but with the maple shade on sale, they’re a perfect buy.

Get the FiveTwo by Food52 Silicone Oven Mitt Set for $31.90 (Save $8.10)

6. $49 markdown: Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle

This Fellow Stagg electric kettle is one of our favorite electric kettle models, and it's on sale now.

Coffee and tea aficionados know that a perfect cup begins with the right tools, and it’s hard to beat the Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle in that department. With a sleek matte gooseneck design that looks right at home in any kitchen and a weighted, ergonomic handle making it comfortable to hold, its minimalist aesthetic and simple functionality make it a must-have. Our testers named it among the best electric kettles they’ve tried to date, and while it’s not as souped up or speedy as some other models we’ve tested, it offers precise control and holds warmth for up to an hour—a must on busy weekday mornings.

It’s also ranked high among the best things our editors bought last year, with our Home & Outdoors managing editor Meghan Kavanaugh calling it her “number-one essential” of last year. "It's programmed to my perfect temperature so with literally one push of a button, I have piping hot water—enough for two large mugs," she said. "The kettle stays warm for an hour, so I don't need to worry if I forget to pour. Plus, the ergonomic handle makes it easy to manage the slow pour-over water flow without putting any awkward strain on my wrist."

Get the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle for $119.90 (Save $49.10)

7. Save $22: Diptyque candle set

This travel-size set includes five of Diptyque's signature scents.

Diptyque candles have a cult following (including the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle) for good reason: Each scent in the French luxury brand’s archive fills a room, and the candles themselves make for an elegant decor piece. This travel-size set of five mini candles means you can take them with you to the office or on your travels, and includes five signature scents including the same one Harry and Meghan used at their 2018 wedding, the beloved Baies berry scent. (The standalone candle itself in this scent has a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,000 happy buyers—you can get it from $38). The set also includes wood fire, roses, fig tree and lavender, so there's a scent for every mood.

Get the Diptyque Travel-Size Limited-Edition Scented Candles, Set of 5 for $60 (Save $22)

8. 39% off: Nordstrom Wine Rack

This silver-tone wine rack is under $30 during the Anniversary Sale.

Storing your favorite bottles of wine doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style, as evidenced by the stunning Nordstrom Wine Rack, on sale for just $29.90 right now, almost $20 off its $49 list price. Available in brushed silver, the metal rack holds up to six standard bottles, with multiple reviewers calling it sturdy and functional. Some note it doesn’t hold larger or wider bottles, which is something to keep in mind if you’ve often got those on hand. That said, this 4-star pick makes a great gift or finishing touch to any home bar area.

Get the Nordstrom Wine Rack for $29.90 (Save $19.10)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Shop home goods from Hydro Flask and more