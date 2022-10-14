Cozy Up Your Home With diptyque's Pumpkin-Scented Candle, "Citrouille"

Just in time for the cozy fall season, diptyque has unveiled its latest scented candle. Dubbed "Citrouille," the home fragrance takes notes from pumpkin, filling your space with warmth.

The limited-edition candle combines pumpkin scents with a base of gourmand along with hints of spice for a sweet, pumpkin pie-inspired fragrance along with notes of chestnut. Whether you're hosting a dinner this season or simply in a spooky mood for Halloween, add this candle to your space.

"Citrouille" joins diptyque's popular lineup of scented candles, which include the city-exclusive range, "34 Boulevard Saint-Germain" and more. In other home categories, the brand launched a household cleaning collection earlier this year.

Take a closer look at the newly launched product above. The "Citrouille" candle releases on diptyque's website and at boutiques on October 17 with a price tag of $560 HKD (approximately $71 USD).