10 home items you need to create a cozy fall sanctuary

If you’ve been lusting over fall decor on Pinterest, you’re not alone. Now more than eve, we need all things cozy and we need them now.

While you may normally be gearing up for a fall getaway to a chic bed-and-breakfast or spa, where luscious robes and super-soft bedding reign supreme, it’s equally possible to recreate the coziness in your very own home. Think oversized knit blankets, fairy lights, throw pillows and essential oils — these are just a few of our favourite things.

From fan favourites like Nordstrom, Amazon and Anthropologie, to local loves, the Yahoo Canada Lifestyle team has taken all the guesswork out of building your own fall sanctuary without ever leaving your front doorstep.

If you’re anything like us, scents really set the mood and make the most of your space, which is exactly why the Scent Pebble diffuser by Toronto-based brand Lohn caught our eye (and nose).

This adorable little diffuser can be filled with any one of their four all-natural essential oils to fill your space with deliciousness, all while flying totally under the radar. While some diffusers can be an eyesore, this one looks just as aesthetic as it is functional.

To use, simply place it in any spot in your home — like beside your bed or in your bathroom — and fill it with 5 to ten drops of your favourite essential oil. Simply wash with mild soap and water, and let dry before using a new oil.

LOHN’s new Forage line features an array of scents perfect for the cooler weather, like Sur (a warm mix of cedar, frankincense, tangerine and ylang ylang) or Nord (a woodsy mix of balsam fir, cedar, pine and fennel.)

When we’re all able to travel again, this little guy can even come with you to bring the comforts of home abroad.

Looking for more ways to bring the coziness of fall inside?

We’ve gathered more of our favourites below!

