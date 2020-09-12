10 home items you need to create a cozy fall sanctuary

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
If you’ve been lusting over fall decor on Pinterest, you’re not alone. Now more than eve, we need all things cozy and we need them now.
While you may normally be gearing up for a fall getaway to a chic bed-and-breakfast or spa, where luscious robes and super-soft bedding reign supreme, it’s equally possible to recreate the coziness in your very own home. Think oversized knit blankets, fairy lights, throw pillows and essential oils — these are just a few of our favourite things.
From fan favourites like Nordstrom, Amazon and Anthropologie, to local loves, the Yahoo Canada Lifestyle team has taken all the guesswork out of building your own fall sanctuary without ever leaving your front doorstep.
If you’re anything like us, scents really set the mood and make the most of your space, which is exactly why the Scent Pebble diffuser by Toronto-based brand Lohn caught our eye (and nose).
LOHN Scent Pebble Diffuser
SHOP IT: LOHN, $19
This adorable little diffuser can be filled with any one of their four all-natural essential oils to fill your space with deliciousness, all while flying totally under the radar. While some diffusers can be an eyesore, this one looks just as aesthetic as it is functional.
To use, simply place it in any spot in your home — like beside your bed or in your bathroom — and fill it with 5 to ten drops of your favourite essential oil. Simply wash with mild soap and water, and let dry before using a new oil.
LOHN’s new Forage line features an array of scents perfect for the cooler weather, like Sur (a warm mix of cedar, frankincense, tangerine and ylang ylang) or Nord (a woodsy mix of balsam fir, cedar, pine and fennel.)
When we’re all able to travel again, this little guy can even come with you to bring the comforts of home abroad.
Looking for more ways to bring the coziness of fall inside?
We’ve gathered more of our favourites below!
Anthropologie Alpine Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Picture yourself sitting in front of your fireplace (read: the fireplace channel) wrapped up in this lush faux fur throw blanket from Anthropologie. Feel relaxed yet?
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $148
Twinkle Star Copper String Fairy Lights
Nothing says cozy autumn sanctuary like twinkling fairy lights. String them across your ceiling, make a faux headboard or put them inside up-cycled wine bottles to recreate a fairytale space at home. These Twinkle Star lights on Amazon boast more than 2,500 positive reviews and promise to cast a warm white glow.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $34
P.F. Candle Co. Soy Candle
If you love a seasonal scent combined with the ambiance of a flame, you’ll love these P.F. Candle Co. candles . You can’t go wrong with any one of their delicious fall scents, from Sandalwood Rose to Black Fig, and Amber and Moss.
And they won’t cost you an arm and a leg like some other more high-end fragrance brands out there. We also love the amber glass jar they come in.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28
Urban Outfitters Faux Hanging Vine Garland
Summer may be over, but beautiful foliage isn’t yet, and with this Faux Hanging Vine Garland from Urban Outfitters, it never has to be.
SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $20
Sorel Coffee Run Slippers
Just because you want to be comfy doesn’t mean you can’t look chic while doing it! These Sorel Coffee Run Slippers, available at Anthropologie are equal parts cute as they are warm and functional.
“I was like a kid on Christmas morning getting these out of the box,” one reviewer said. “They are comfortable and cute and simply perfect for coffee, store or mailbox runs!”
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $85
Eider & Ivory Ellijay Textured Throw Pillow
Nothing says autumn vibes quite like a wool knit throw pillow. This cozy cutie comes in ocean blue and blush colours to match any decor, and right now it’s 32% off.
SHOP IT: Wayfair, $63 (originally $93)
Amazon Natural Dried Pampas Grass
Autumn is all about texture. Throw a bundle of dried pampas grass into a beautiful vase to bring life to any corner of your space.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $23
UGG Portola Reversible Hooded Robe
If you prefer to wear your blankets, look no further than this luxurious UGG robe, available to shop at Nordstrom. It’s hooded and lined with extra-fluffy material for the ultimate hug-in-a-robe.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $148
Urban Outfitters Dried Floral Reed Diffuser
This beautiful home addition is part flower vase, part diffuser and comes in three different scents: Chrysanthemum, Dahlia and Rolled Rose.
SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $24 (originally $34)
