Cozy up This Fall With Frankies Bikinis' "Cloud Knits" Collection

Frankies Bikinis is gearing up to launch its latest fall selection, "Cloud Knits," which celebrates cozy style and offers a versatile array of matching clothing sets and accessories.

What makes the release stand out is the label's signature cloud knit fabric, known for its luxurious and comfortable feel. The pieces in the lineup showcase a blend of thick cable knit designs, delicate floral accents and vintage-inspired ribbing.

The color palette for Cloud Knits is equally diverse, offering options such as "French Vanilla," "Dark Pearl," "Rose Quartz," "Black" and "Jade Green." The range of sculpting styles is extensive, encompassing hoodies, skirt trousers, vests, rompers, mini skirts, dresses, shorts, beanies and even bikinis. Whether you're seeking comfy loungewear or stylish outerwear, Cloud Knits has something for everyone. Moreover, Frankies Bikinis enlisted Alana Champion for the campaign.

Stay tuned for the collection's release on the Frankies Bikinis website, coming very soon.

