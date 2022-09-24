Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets at this Fall sale—shop bedding deals now

Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets for fall.

Fall is in the air and the temperature is starting to drop, so why not cozy up indoors with a new bedding deal? To save on sheets, comforters and other bedding essentials, head to the Cozy Earth Fall sale to score on big discounts.

Shop the Cozy Earth Fall sale

For a limited time only, save up to 25% sitewide on bedding, bath, loungewear and more during the Cozy Earth Fall sale. You can get one of the best comforters that we tested this year, the Cozy Earth Bamboo comforter, for $319.20, marked down from the original price of $399 for a twin size (a $79.80 savings). Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, this comforter was one of the softest we tested.

If you want to have the matching sheets to complement your new comforter, consider the Bamboo Sheet sets, marked down from $319 to $255.20, a $63.80 savings (for twin sizes). Like the comforter, the sheets are not only incredibly soft, they are also breathable and moisture-wicking which means you'll stay cooler while sleeping—thanks to the 100% viscose from bamboo fabric.

Save $64 on Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet sets right now.

In addition to the 10-year warranty, 100-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns—all the Cozy Earth bedding items are ethically made. The company prides itself on how it creates its products and emphasizes its use of a direct supply chain as well as ethical factories.

If you’ve been searching for high-quality bedding for your fall nights, don’t miss out on the Cozy Earth Fall sale.

Shop the Cozy Earth Fall sale

