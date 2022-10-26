Cozy Up With Camper and Ottolinger's Wool Clogs and Boots

Spanish footwear label Camper has teamed up with Berlin-based brand Ottolinger for an all-new range of Fall/Winter footwear.

Made from a 75% recycled wool blend, the collaboration comprises sculptural shapes, chunky soles and mono-material uppers complete with interior platforms and hidden stitching. Three distinct silhouettes make up the collaborative range, including two slip-on high boots and a strappy clog, each pair fusing together Ottolinger's raw, deconstructed aesthetic with Camper's vibrant energy.

Staying true to Camper's striking color palettes, FW22 sees the introduction of a bright orange boot, enhanced with criss-cross straps and a split sole. The more subtle pieces boast neutral hues, primarily made up of dark and light gray tones.

The Camper x Ottolinger FW22 capsule collection is now available for purchase from Camper stores worldwide, alongside the brand's website. To celebrate the partnership, Camper's Berlin store is set to host a special pre-sale event, allowing consumers to purchase before the collaboration is available to the rest of the world.

Take a look at the collection above.