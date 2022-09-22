Cozy up to $350 off luxurious Saatva mattresses with this exclusive deal for our readers.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Save up to $350 on luxury Saatva mattresses for a limited time during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest event.

The Saatva Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried and it's on sale right now.

End-of-Summer Stealsfest kicks off Sept. 18. Sign up now for our Perks and Rec newsletter to get exclusive deals for our subscribers through Sept. 22.

One of the best ways to end summer 2022 is by replacing your mattress so you can sleep really well through the busy holiday season. During Reviewed's special End-of-Summer Stealsfest event, you can score the best deals on mattresses, bedding and so much more. Right now, Saatva is currently offering our readers an exclusive deal on their luxurious mattresses. Ready to drift off into the savings?

Sign up for our Perks and Rec newsletter

For a limited time only, the luxury mattress brand is offering up to $350 off select mattress orders of $1,000 or more. During this exclusive mattress sale, you can get a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,420. Typically listed for $1,770, this best-selling mattress is a whopping $350 off.

Shop the Saatva mattress sale

►Reviewed End-of-Summer Stealsfest: Save hundreds with exclusive deals on Madewell, Allbirds and Tushy

►Walmart+: Sign up for 30 days free and get free grocery deliveries, streaming and more

We found the Saatva Classic to be one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried, specifically for its three firmness levels and great edge support. Our tester said her experience with the Luxury Firm-level Classic made her feel as though she'd been transported to a high-end hotel the instant she settled in the bed. She called it "pleasantly firm" while noting how it "strikes a great balance." Although she was underwhelmed by the sub-standard movement absorption and the inconvenient size of the 14.5-inch mattress she tested, she said that the closer-to-standard 11.5-inch model could work well for solo sleepers.

Story continues

If sleep is on your mind, now's the time to upgrade your bedroom with a Saatva mattress, available for a dreamy price cut today. But, shop fast as this exclusive Stealsfest deal will disappear soon!

Shop the Saatva mattress sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Saatva mattress sale: Save $350 on luxurious Saatva mattresses