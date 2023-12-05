These are the coziest matching Christmas pajamas for couples

Consider the holidays an official pass to revel in all things delightfully cheesy. Yes, you should drink that peppermint hot cocoa while watching Hallmark movies. Yes, you should decorate your space with the gaudiest illuminated decor you can find. And yes, you should wear matching Christmas pajamas with your sweetie. The answer to it all is just yes.

But let’s take a moment to reflect on that last point — Christmas pajamas for couples. Coordinated couples’ pajamas deserve a special ode for being a beloved part of the holiday season. After all, waking up on Christmas morning in the same cozy PJs as your partner is the cheesy type of romance we all deserve.

Whether you and your beau choose a classic flannel pair or a pair decorated with an icy winter motif, your cutesy couple look is guaranteed to make a great holiday Instagram post. (Come on, you know half the fun of couples pajamas is posting about it.)

If you want to get in on the holiday sleepwear hype with your one-and-only, look no further. These Christmas pajamas for couples are super snuggly and beyond cute, effortlessly getting you and your love into the holiday spirit. Yes, footsie pajamas made the list — obviously.

Credit: MeUndies

Buy Now

Illuminate with Christmas spirit in these holiday string light pajamas. Coming in a classic two-piece silhouette, these PJs are perfect for those who overheat in flannel and fleece — the two fabrics making up most holiday pajama sets. Super soft MicroModal fabric makes these pajamas oh-so-comfortable and breathable. Available in men’s sizes and women’s sizes.

Buy Now

Be as festive as a Christmas tree in these ornament flannel pajamas from Old Navy. Made of 100% cotton, these PJs feature an evergreen print decorated with vibrant baubles — just like your holiday tree. With a classic button-up collared shirt and drawstring pants, this roomy set prioritizes classic comfort. Available in men’s sizes and women’s sizes — and sizes for the whole family.

Story continues

Credit: Tipsy Elves

Buy Now

During the holidays, we are all on the same team. Show your allegiance to Santa in these cute pajamas featuring a long-sleeve baseball tee and buffalo plaid pajama bottoms. It’s the perfect set for couples who want to get in on the holiday spirit but just don’t want to be decked out in tinsel and ornaments. Available in men’s sizes and women’s sizes — and sizes for the whole family.

Buy Now

Who said footie pajamas are just for kids? Relive your childhood with your better half in these Nordic-themed holiday pajamas — complete with feet coverings. Made of chenille fleece, these hooded pajamas are super warm for the chilliest winter nights. Though the gray and white print is fairly neutral, contrasting red trim makes these PJs delightfully festive. Available in men’s sizes and women’s sizes.

Credit: Hanna Andersson

Buy Now

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear — well, that and these adorable Elf-themed pajamas. The matching set is made of soft and warm cotton that will keep you and your boo snuggly but not overheated. And the print includes the iconic movie’s best references — from syrupy pasta to waving narwhals to the emerald-and-gold elf uniform. P.S. There are sizes for the whole family.

The post These are the coziest matching Christmas pajamas for couples appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

9 gift ideas for the party host that aren’t just a bottle of wine

Coach Outlet just added new bags to its clearance section — the 20 best are all up to 73% off

These are the 10 best scented candles of 2023 for holiday gifting

This TikTok-viral hair wax stick is the key to creating perfectly slicked-back buns