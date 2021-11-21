Coyotes visit the Kings after overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (3-13-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-7-2, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -221, Coyotes +179; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the Los Angeles Kings after the Coyotes beat Detroit 2-1 in overtime.

The Kings are 2-5-2 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Coyotes are 2-6-0 against conference opponents. Arizona is last in the Western Conference recording 25.4 shots per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 points, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists. Adrian Kempe has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kyle Capobianco leads the Coyotes with a plus-one in four games this season. Lawson Crouse has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Coyotes: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press