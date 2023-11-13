Coyotes take on the Stars following Carcone's 2-goal showing

Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (10-3-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Dallas Stars after Michael Carcone scored two goals in the Coyotes' 7-5 win over the Nashville Predators.

Dallas is 10-3-1 overall and 3-0-0 against the Central Division. The Stars have gone 9-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Arizona is 3-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-6-1 overall. The Coyotes have a +five scoring differential, with 47 total goals scored and 42 conceded.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has six goals and seven assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Logan Cooley has one goal and 10 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jack McBain: day to day (lower body), Travis Dermott: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press