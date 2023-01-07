Coyotes host the Penguins on losing streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-13-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-19-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to stop a four-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Arizona is 7-3-2 in home games and 13-19-5 overall. The Coyotes have an 11-5-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Pittsburgh has a 19-13-6 record overall and a 9-9-2 record on the road. The Penguins have a 4-3-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O'Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press