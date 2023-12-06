Coyotes host the Flyers after Schmaltz's 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers after Nick Schmaltz scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-0 win against the Washington Capitals.

Arizona has an 8-4-0 record in home games and a 13-9-2 record overall. The Coyotes rank second in NHL play serving 13.4 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia is 13-10-2 overall and 7-4-1 on the road. The Flyers rank ninth in NHL play with 108 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has eight goals and 16 assists for the Coyotes. Michael Carcone has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jack McBain: out (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: day to day (upper body), Travis Dermott: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Flyers: Noah Cates: out (foot), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press