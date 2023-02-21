Coyotes host the Flames after overtime win

Calgary Flames (26-20-11, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-28-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime.

Arizona has a 13-8-2 record in home games and a 20-28-9 record overall. The Coyotes have gone 10-18-5 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Calgary is 26-20-11 overall and 11-9-9 on the road. The Flames are eighth in league play with 244 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Flames won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 23 goals and 30 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has scored eight goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 16 goals and 33 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-1-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

