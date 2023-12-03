Coyotes bring winning streak into home matchup with the Capitals

Washington Capitals (12-7-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes are looking to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Washington Capitals.

Arizona is 12-9-2 overall and 7-4-0 in home games. The Coyotes have gone 5-2-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Washington has a 12-7-2 record overall and a 5-3-1 record on the road. The Capitals are 5-1-2 in one-goal games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored eight goals with 13 assists for the Coyotes. Michael Carcone has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

John Carlson has one goal and 13 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jack McBain: out (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Dermott: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Charlie Lindgren: day to day (illness), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press