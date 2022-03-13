Coyle scores late as Bruins beat Coyotes again, 3-2

  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) battles Arizona Coyotes' J.J. Moser (62) for control of the puck in front of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) battles Arizona Coyotes' J.J. Moser (62) for control of the puck in front of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his goal with teammates J.J. Moser (62) and Vladislav Kolyachonok (92) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his goal with teammates J.J. Moser (62) and Vladislav Kolyachonok (92) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Brandon Carlo (25), Matt Grzelcyk (48) Tomas Nosek (92) and Nick Foligno (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Brandon Carlo (25), Matt Grzelcyk (48) Tomas Nosek (92) and Nick Foligno (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins wear St. Patrick's Day-themed uniforms during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Bruins wear St. Patrick's Day-themed uniforms during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) and Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz (8) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) and Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz (8) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
KEN POWTAK
·3 min read
BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored with 3:21 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins continued their recent success against Arizona with a 3-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

The Bruins won their 18th straight against the Coyotes, with the last loss coming on Oct. 9, 2010. The loss snapped Arizona’s season-high, four-game winning streak.

Craig Smith scored twice in the first period for Boston and Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots. The Bruins are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games, and Swayman improved 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.

Coyle came down the slot and beat Karel Vejmelka with a backhander over the right shoulder.

Clayton Keller scored in the final second of the middle period for Arizona and Nick Ritchie scored early in the third as Arizona wiped out a 2-0 deficit. Vejmelka made 37 saves.

Keller unloaded a rising shot from the right circle that sailed into the net inside the far post with six-tenths of a second left in the second, slicing the deficit in half and giving him 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) since Jan. 22.

Ritchie scored off a rebound 2:15 into the third.

Smith had made it 1-0 just 2:33 into the game when he batted an ankle-high rebound of Tomas Nosek’s shot into the net from the left side of the crease. He gave the Bruins a 2-0 edge at 10:49 when he scored off the rebound of his own shot from the slot.

Despite the 2-0 lead, it could have been a lot more. The Bruins were outshot 11-10 in the period, but nearly every one of their chances were high-quality bids that Vejmelka faced. During a stretch midway into the opening period, Vejmelka made splendid stops on each of the forwards on Boston’s power play — Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Bruins F Nick Foligno’s next game will be his 1,000th in the NHL, joining his dad, Mike, who played in 1,018, and will make them the second father/son combo in league history to each play 1,000 games. The other is Bobby and Brett Hull.

IRISH HERITAGE NIGHT

The Bruins wore green warmup jerseys, seeing it’s their last home game before St. Patrick’s Day. Also, special green hats were given to the first 5,000 fans.

COMING IN HOT

Coming into the game, the Coyotes had scored 22 goals in their previous three games.

NOTES: Boston captain Bergeron needs two more games to reach 1,200 in his NHL career. … Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. He was sidelined with an injury on March 7 and with an illness the 10th. … It was the first time since Feb. 8, 2020 that the Coyotes played in TD Garden. …. Boston won the other meeting between the teams this season, 2-1 in Arizona on Jan. 28.

UP NEXT:

Coyotes: At Ottawa on Monday.

Bruins: At Chicago on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

