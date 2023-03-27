Coxes steal the show as BBC toils gamely to accentuate Boat Races' diversity

Cambridge (left) and Oxford in action in the men's race during the 168th Men's Gemini Boat Race 2023 - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You might say that the BBC does not have too much other live sport to concern itself with, but you cannot deny that the corporation gave the Boat Races a good show. From 3.30pm until 6pm on BBC One, a very generous build-up and aftermath for a main event that lasts only 18 minutes.

Televising an anachronistic, amateur match that is contested (at least in the eyes of some) by a bunch of Tarquins and, now, Tamaras poses some interesting challenges for the BBC. The impression watching it was of Clare Balding and a large team toiling gamely to be all things to all persons. You cannot have sport on BBC without getting yer diversity and inclusion boxes ticked, and sure enough there were features and chat about how rowing is hoping to reach a new audience of inner city yoofs. Anything is possible, I suppose, and one wishes them well in that endeavour, realistic or otherwise.

The casual observer cannot fail to be awed by the enormous appetite for pain and repetition that the competitors have to possess as a prerequisite. The joy, as explained by astrophysicist student and Oxford women’s bow Laurel Kaye, is that “when the boat is going well, it feels like we are nine people with one body and one mind”. A lovely concept.

That subsuming of the self makes for a fine team, but for the same reasons that you want everyone thinking as one, it does not seem likely to attract or produce creative individual thinkers or communicators of flair, and the problem with the parade of lanky, sincere ex-rowers that the BBC calls upon for punditry is that they just do not make for great telly. I am sure there is nothing that redoubtable Kiwi Olympic champion Grace Prendergast could not tell you about rowing a boat but I am not all that interested in hearing about her move “into the corporate space” to apply the learnings she has taken from sport into a business context. Sorry.

The coxes, on the other hand, seem like a singular species, absolutely fizzing and popping with self-importance and squeaking out orders at people three times their size. It is like watching a chihuahua corral and dominate a pack of wolfhounds. I enjoyed former coxswains Zoe de Toledo and Matthew Holland having a disagreement about tactics on co-commentary: lively sporting analysis and, insofar as the non-expert could tell, both making fair but opposite arguments about the action.

As has now become standard on the BBC coverage, there was an in-play swearing incident from potty-mouthed Cambridge women’s shot-caller James Trotman.

Andrew Cotter, with the patience honed by all those lockdown mornings of chasing his recalcitrant dogs around the countryside, delivered the apology with weary resignation.

There was an excellent bit of punditry at the end of the men’s race from Martin Cross, who explained how Cambridge cox Jasper Parish had produced a moment of risky brilliance to take control of the contest.

In previous years, the coverage has deployed a Helen Skelton type to do some vox popping in local pubs with the great unwashed, or rather in the specific case of Boat Race supporters, the great bodywashed in Jo Malone and then dressed in a padded gilet and a quarter-zip. There was none of that this year, and definitely for the best.

In the final analysis, it is impossible to cover the Boat Races without invoking feelings about class, privilege and tradition, uneasy ground for the BBC and terrain on which it can be attacked from all sides, but I would say overall, a good-faith attempt and pretty decent coverage of both the rowing races and their wider symbolism.