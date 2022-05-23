Cox Media Group Joins Forces With Veteran Jobs Mission

Cox Media Group LLC

CMG becomes part of a coalition to help veterans and military spouses and partners find jobs

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced it has joined forces with the Veteran Jobs Mission to help veterans and military spouses and partners find and keep jobs.



CMG joined a coalition of companies on a mission to help ensure current and former servicemembers and their spouses and partners are part of longer-term talent strategies.

“We are extremely excited about CMG’s new partnership with VJM,” said Paul Curran, EVP of TV for CMG. “Our servicemembers and their families have given so much to their country, and it aligns with CMG values that we do all we can to help this talented and experienced group find the employment they desire. It’s good for business, and most importantly, it’s good for our veterans.”

The Veteran Jobs Mission has partnerships with companies in virtually every industry in the U.S. economy. This coalition collectively has helped to hire more than 750,000 veterans and spouses.

“When JPMorgan Chase aligned with several other companies to form the Veteran Jobs Mission 10 years ago, we could not have imagined that it would have expanded the way it has today,” said Mark Elliott, Global Head of Military and Veteran Affairs for JPMorgan Chase. “CMG’s dedication to VJM’s commitment to hire 2 million vets and 200,000 spouses and partners proves that when we come together, we can help change the lives of our vets and their communities.”

Beyond its ongoing search for top military talent, CMG will join the coalition in increasing focus on retention and career development for veterans.

The Veteran Jobs Mission is recognized as a best-in-class organization that provides opportunities for members to network with like-minded organizations and thought leaders who are making an impact.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

