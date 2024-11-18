Cox leads Colgate against NC State after 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (1-2) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits NC State after Jalen Cox scored 21 points in Colgate's 74-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

NC State finished 26-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 21 from deep.

Colgate went 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shot 41.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press