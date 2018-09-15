Cox and Ali lead Worcestershire Rapids to T20 Blast glory

Underdog Worcestershire Rapids celebrate their Vitality T20 Blast victory over Sussex Sharks

Worcestershire Rapids won the Vitality T20 Blast after beating Sussex Sharks in a thrilling final at Edgbaston, with Ben Cox and Pat Brown starring for the underdogs.

Moeen began the day in the headlines after claims he was called ‘Osama’ by an unnamed Australian player and ended it in glory, captaining his county to a five-wicket victory.

The England all-rounder hit a vital 41 as well as taking three wickets for 30 runs from his four overs.

Youthful bowler Pat Brown produced a stunningly effective spell of four overs for 15 runs, and man-of-the-match Ben Cox stood tall at the crease with a match-winning 46 not-out.

Sussex made 157-6 from their 20 overs and Ali’s side were set a 158 target, which they successfully chased down with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

Sussex, who saw off Somerset by 35 runs in the semi-final, got off to a good start and Laurie Evans made 52 of 44 balls, but the Sharks were soon stifled and set an under-par 157, which put the pressure on their vaunted bowling attack.

Worcester reached 53 without loss in reply in the first six overs but it was soon 82 for three.

The Pears needed 49 for five overs, 42 from four and 31 from three but Cox stayed put and along with Evans, who carved out a measured 52 from 44 balls, provided the backbone of the total.