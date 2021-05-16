CoWIN Updated to Reflect 12-16 Week Gap for 2nd Covishield Jab

The CoWIN app being used to book appointments for vaccines has been reconfigured to reflect the new protocol for Bharat Biotech’s Covishield vaccine, the Government of India said on Sunday, 16 May.

The Centre recently changed the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks for Covishield, as against the previous protocol of 8-12 weeks, a decision many see as being taken due to the acute shortage of vaccines across the country.

The government also said that those appointments that have already been booked for the second dose of the vaccine will remain valid. “They will not be cancelled,” the government said. The beneficiaries have been advised to however reschedule their appointment.

On 13 May, the government accepted the COVID-19 Working Group's recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.

“Based on the available real-life evidence, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed to increase the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended,” the ministry had said.

