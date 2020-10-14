These cult-fave headphones with over 12,000 five-star reviews are somehow only $64 for Prime Day

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These shiny Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for just $64. (Photo: Amazon) More

Prime Day is the best day to score some premium headphones! And while the Bose QuietComfort35 Series II and the Sony WH-1000XM3 lead the pack as the top headphones in the game, they’re not cheap—with prices upwards of $300. But there’s no need to splurge to get incredible quality.

These Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling Headphones will let you rock out all day long. And they’re on sale for just $64, down from $90 for Prime Day.

Premium audio and all-day comfort

The noise-canceling headphones feature exceptional sound at a wallet-friendly price, while audio is immersive with crisp and clear tones and deep and thumping bass. They’re also pretty comfortable to wear for long periods of time, thanks their cushy and soft leatherette earcups and headband. Shopper even say the comfort enhances the audio.

“What I notice when first wearing these is how comfortable they are,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “There's enough to keep the headphones from sliding off your head, they sit snugly around your hears, but yet they're not putting any excessive pressure against your head either. And the thick ear pads to work really well and giving a nice comfortable listening experience.”

And as for noise-canceling, shoppers say that it’s good enough to block out a jet engine during flights. “This is a great product for noise cancellation and quality sound. I use it mainly for airline flights to cancel cabin and jet engines noise. It’s comfortable to wear for several hours on long international flights,” shared a savvy shopper.

Get 29 percent off these Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. (Photo: Amazon) More

Impressive battery life

With up to 30 hours on a single charge, you can go all day (and sometimes even longer) without skipping a beat or being tethered to an outlet. “The manufacturer says 30 hours but I really think it's forever. I've never ran out of battery,” raved a satisfied Amazon shopper.

And thanks to NFC (Near Field Communication) built-in, syncing to your phone has never been easier. Just tap your device to one of its earcups to instantly pair the two together.

Bottom line

At just $64 (was $90), these Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are an excellent ‘more bang-for-your-buck’ pick with the audio quality, noise-canceling and features you’d expect from more expensive models. Trust us, you’ll be surprised at the high quality at an affordable price.

“These are some pretty excellent headphones for the price, and I was pleasantly surprised when I received mine—they're a bit better than I expected in almost every way,” added another five-star reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.