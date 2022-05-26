Cowichan Elder links survival of language, culture with his world of plants

·5 min read

There’s a mystery – and a challenge – surrounding Dr. Luschiim Arvid Charlie’s new book Luschiim’s Plants: Traditional Indigenous Foods, Materials and Medicines, co-authored with Dr. Nancy J. Turner.

“The basic knowledge of the names (of plants) I say in several places, (but) not in so many words. I give a hint to increase knowledge, and it’s up to that individual to go and seek that knowledge,” said Charlie.

After all, that’s how the teachings of plants and their secrets were passed on to him.

“One of my uncles shared with me very important things, but he waited to see how I would seek that knowledge he had shared with me. And it wasn’t until about 30 years later before he gave me the rest of the knowledge that goes with that information,” said Charlie.

That knowledge was eventually imparted to him by his uncle because in those 30 years Charlie had “lived the way I was supposed to.”

Younger members of Charlie’s own family are starting to learn the secrets of the plants. Yet, the Cowichan Tribe Elder, who was born in Quamichan in 1942 and has lived in the Duncan, British Columbia area all his life, realizes not enough Hul′q′umi′num′ language and traditional knowledge of plants is being picked up by the younger generations.

He says he got the push to record his knowledge after speaking with an Elder who said it wasn’t necessary to learn about the plants and their medicinal or sacred value because the “white man’s medicine is better than ours.”

To that sentiment Charlie points out that viruses can become immune to western medicine over time.

Shortly after his conversation with the Elder, Charlie met Turner in the 1990s.

Turner is internationally known for her work in ethnobotany, the study of plants and cultures. She has worked with First Nations Elders and cultural specialists in northwestern North America for more than 50 years, helping to document, retain and promote their traditional knowledge of plants and environments.

“Every time we met, maybe the next six, seven, eight years, we shared so much. We just said, ‘Geez, it would be good to document some of these, the knowledge.’ She started to write down whatever I said. I knew all the Hul′q′umi′num names, the Indian names, to all the trees, shrubs, grass. I had to learn the English names to them,” said Charlie. “I’ve still got a few names to learn yet. I know the Indian names but not all the English names.”

This knowledge, according to the book, was passed down to Charlie by his Elders. This knowledge, Charlie adds, surrounded him.

“I grew up with it. You live with it every day,” he said.

But while he lived with it everyday, he also became painfully aware of how much knowledge was vanishing.

“The more I learned, the more I found out how much we don’t know, how much we’re losing. Over many years…that’s what I’ve been realizing, how much we’re losing and that’s one of the reasons why this book comes out. We’re losing so much. I put the basic names on there and some very basic uses,” he said.

And thus the pair co-authored Luschiim’s Plants, Traditional Indigenous Foods, Materials and Medicines. The project began in 2005 and concluded in 2020.

Charlie says Turner was respectful in her approach and with his Hul′q′umi′num knowledge.

The book is full of wonderful photographs, the majority taken by Turner, and the general Hul’q’umi’num’ botanical names and terms pertaining to plant use are front and centre.

Luschiim’s Plants points out that many of the plants described are no longer as bountiful as they once were and cautions people to harvest “in a sustainable way, guided by how common and plentiful the plants are and the impacts that harvesting might have.”

While the medicinal value of the plants is shared by Charlie, he is not as forthcoming about the ceremonial context.

“Some of our ways can be very sacred, and I guess I could say secret. It’s no different than some of the things some of the churches have. Some things that you practice but aren’t shared openly,” he said.

He also points out how the terminology used by physicians and lawyers can’t be understood by all.

“It’s the same thing with this. Some of the words that need to be known, the ordinary person doesn’t get to hear it or learn it,” said Charlie.

“On the other hand,” says Luschiim’s Plants, “cultural knowledge of the day-to-day uses of plants for foods, medicines or in technology is meant to be shared widely and passed on to future generations, for increased understanding and valuing of the plants and the places where they grow.”

Luschiim’s Plants includes a linguistic writing guide with pronunciation for the Hul’q’umi’num’ words. The plants highlighted range from seaweeds to mosses and liverworts to shrubs and vines and are associated with Quw’utsun culture. There are almost 200 species examined.

Charlie hopes Luschiim’s Plants piques the interest of the youth and people to take up studying plants and “learning the Hul’q’umi’num’ way.”

As for the Hul’q’umi’num’ language, Charlie admits he is more than hopeful about its continued use. He points to his nephews and nieces and grandchildren who canoe, play lacrosse and soccer.

“All of those sports are teaching them to grow their language that goes with it. Some of them are coming around to expand their knowledge that way. They’re using the modern way, listening, and of course they’re writing it down,” said Charlie.

“I hope anybody who looks at the book can learn the languages, also to learn the writing system.”

Luschiim’s Plants: Traditional Indigenous Foods, Materials and Medicines is published by Harbour Publishing. It is available in stores and on-line.

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shadoff tops defending champ Ewing in LPGA Match-Play opener

    Jodi Ewart Shadoff routed defending champion Ally Ewing 6 and 5 on Wednesday at Shadow Creek in the first round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. After Ewing opened with a birdie win and halved the second with a par, Shadoff won seven of the next nine holes and closed out the match with a par for a halve on 13. “I really love match play,” Shadoff said.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals 8-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night. Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances. Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four. Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings in his first career

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a