Cowen and Intrepid Partners Expand Strategic Alliance With Dedicated Energy Innovation and Transition Partnership

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen and Company, LLC, the investment banking division of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (collectively, “Cowen”), and Intrepid Partners, LLC (“Intrepid”), the advisory business of the energy-focused merchant bank Intrepid Financial Partners, LLC, today announced the launch of a new joint advisory effort focused on Energy Innovation and Transition. Cowen and Intrepid will provide expert advice to both existing and new clients focused on the global transition to new energy sources.



The new effort expands the strategic alliance formed by the two firms in 2018, which created a center of excellence in energy capital markets. Cowen’s pioneering research, trading and advisory practices focused on disruption and sustainability along with Intrepid’s role as the leading independent advisor to the energy sector form the backbone of this initiative.

“We are excited to expand our alliance with Intrepid to help our shared clients navigate the opportunities and risks ahead. The world’s transition to new, more sustainable energy sources and technologies provides many paths for innovation, capital investment and consolidation,” said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President of Cowen and Company, LLC. “Cowen has developed a respected voice in sustainability, through our industry-leading ESG research, capital raising, active investments and advisory work in the sector. Working closely with Intrepid, we look forward to expanding our support for current and future clients in the energy sector as they invest in this key secular shift in the global economic system.”

Skip McGee, co-founder and CEO of Intrepid, added, “In partnership with Cowen, we look forward to continuing to expand our business and build on our reputation as the leading independent energy advisor in North America. As our energy clients spend more time on energy transition, we are prepared to support them with our industry and advisory expertise. We are committed to continuing to serve the traditional energy sector, which will continue to play an important role in our global economy for generations to come. However, it is clear that the definition of energy will continue to expand. We look forward to helping our clients be part of that growth opportunity.”

Cowen and Intrepid’s Energy Innovation and Transition team will be co-led by Parker Weil, Vice-Chair and Head of Strategic Capital, from Cowen, and R. Adam Miller, a Managing Director, from Intrepid, along with a full team of dedicated research analysts and investment bankers from both firms.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2020 Cowen and Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Member NYSE, FINRA and SIPC.

About Intrepid Financial Partners

Intrepid Financial Partners is a merchant bank with advisory and investing platforms. It works with companies and investors in the energy sector to provide merger & acquisition, restructuring and capital markets services and makes principal equity and debt investments. The firm leverages the deep industry knowledge, relationships and capital-raising expertise of its principals on behalf of its clients and investors. Since its founding 2015, Intrepid has advised on over $100 billion of advisory transactions. Intrepid invests its own capital alongside its clients.

Intrepid has offices in Houston and New York. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidfp.com.

