Cowen and Intrepid Partners Expand Strategic Alliance With Dedicated Energy Innovation and Transition Partnership

Cowen Inc.
·3 min read

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen and Company, LLC, the investment banking division of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (collectively, “Cowen”), and Intrepid Partners, LLC (“Intrepid”), the advisory business of the energy-focused merchant bank Intrepid Financial Partners, LLC, today announced the launch of a new joint advisory effort focused on Energy Innovation and Transition. Cowen and Intrepid will provide expert advice to both existing and new clients focused on the global transition to new energy sources.

The new effort expands the strategic alliance formed by the two firms in 2018, which created a center of excellence in energy capital markets. Cowen’s pioneering research, trading and advisory practices focused on disruption and sustainability along with Intrepid’s role as the leading independent advisor to the energy sector form the backbone of this initiative.

“We are excited to expand our alliance with Intrepid to help our shared clients navigate the opportunities and risks ahead. The world’s transition to new, more sustainable energy sources and technologies provides many paths for innovation, capital investment and consolidation,” said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President of Cowen and Company, LLC. “Cowen has developed a respected voice in sustainability, through our industry-leading ESG research, capital raising, active investments and advisory work in the sector. Working closely with Intrepid, we look forward to expanding our support for current and future clients in the energy sector as they invest in this key secular shift in the global economic system.”

Skip McGee, co-founder and CEO of Intrepid, added, “In partnership with Cowen, we look forward to continuing to expand our business and build on our reputation as the leading independent energy advisor in North America. As our energy clients spend more time on energy transition, we are prepared to support them with our industry and advisory expertise. We are committed to continuing to serve the traditional energy sector, which will continue to play an important role in our global economy for generations to come. However, it is clear that the definition of energy will continue to expand. We look forward to helping our clients be part of that growth opportunity.”

Cowen and Intrepid’s Energy Innovation and Transition team will be co-led by Parker Weil, Vice-Chair and Head of Strategic Capital, from Cowen, and R. Adam Miller, a Managing Director, from Intrepid, along with a full team of dedicated research analysts and investment bankers from both firms.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2020 Cowen and Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Member NYSE, FINRA and SIPC.

About Intrepid Financial Partners

Intrepid Financial Partners is a merchant bank with advisory and investing platforms. It works with companies and investors in the energy sector to provide merger & acquisition, restructuring and capital markets services and makes principal equity and debt investments. The firm leverages the deep industry knowledge, relationships and capital-raising expertise of its principals on behalf of its clients and investors. Since its founding 2015, Intrepid has advised on over $100 billion of advisory transactions. Intrepid invests its own capital alongside its clients.

Intrepid has offices in Houston and New York. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidfp.com.

Media Contact – Cowen:

Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier / Jeffrey Mathews
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com

Media Contact – Intrepid:

Vivian Frisbie
713-292-1863
news@intrepidfp.com


Latest Stories

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • How will the Raptors adapt following a second offseason of losses?

    What to expect from the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21 after another summer of losses.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Bobby Webster on Terence Davis: ‘We have to go with our relationship'

    Bobby Webster updates on the Terence Davis investigation and why the Raptors decided to bring the 23-year-old to training camp in Tampa Bay.

  • Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis out 'until at least January' following right knee surgery

    Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle provided a little more clarity on Kristaps Porzingis’ health status following surgery in October to repair a later meniscus tear in his right knee.

  • Report: Delay of 2020 Tokyo Olympics cost $3 billion

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were already the most expensive of all time.

  • Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss

    Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Kyle Shanahan calls Arizona 'the best scenario,' vows to get back to Bay Area as soon as possible

    "I don’t care what happens, we’re not going to spend Christmas without our families."

  • Mets sign Trevor May | FastCast

    The Mets reportedly sign Trevor May to a two-year deal, plus the Royals officially sign Mike Minor in this edition of FastCast

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • College football Week 14 betting primer: What’s the best play in Alabama vs. LSU?

    In a normal year, this would be conference championship week. But because of the pandemic, there are still two more full weekends of regular season action.