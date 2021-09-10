Report: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to miss 3-5 weeks with calf strain

The Dallas Cowboys lost in more ways than one in Thursday's season opener.

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to miss three to five weeks due to a calf strain he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the Dallas Morning News; Michael Gehlken.

Gallup was announced as questionable to return with a left ankle injury during the third quarter of Thursday's game, a 31-29 win for the defending champion Buccaneers, and did not return. To that point, he had posted four receptions and 36 receiving yards on seven targets.

The fourth-year wide receiver was coming off a season in which he posted 843 receiving yards and five touchdowns in a season hampered by quarterback Dak Prescott's injury.

With Gallup out, the Cowboys offense figures to feature Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, who combined for 243 receiving yards and three touchdowns, even more heavily in the passing game. Cedrick Wilson, who had three catches and 24 receiving yards Thursday, also figures to see more time as the No. 3 wide receiver.