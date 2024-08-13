Should Cowboys be worried about giving $55-60M to QB Dak Prescott and his sore ankle?

True to his word, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was expected to be back at practice Tuesday after missing last Friday’s session for precautionary reasons with ankle soreness

And he is set to fully participate in a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, just as he did last Thursday.

By all accounts from Prescott and the Cowboys, his ankle issues are no big deal.

It is all part of the continual maintenance of the ankle since he had a compound fracture, causing him to miss the final 11 games of the 2020 season.

After undergoing two surgeries, Prescott has not missed a game because of the injury.

But he has dealt with occasional swelling and soreness that he will likely deal with for the rest of his life.

The Cowboys know and understand this.

They had no problem signing Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract in March of 2021, before his ankle was fully healed following the surgery.

That was then.

Now, the circumstances and stakes are much different with Prescott heading into the final year of his contract.

Privately, one has to wonder if the Prescott’s ankle issue has been a subject in talks on a new extension and if it’s giving the Cowboys some pause on rewarding him with contract extension that is expected to be the richest in NFL history in terms of average salary.

The baseline for any deal for Prescott is $55 million annually and could command $60 million or more on the open market if he hits free agency.

Just like in 2020, the Cowboys are backed into a corner with no fall back plan at quarterback.

Prescott has all the leverage with no tag clause and a no trade clause.

This time, however, historic money is at stake.

And if you don’t think the franchise isn’t using everything and all information at their disposal in contract talks, then don’t know Jerral Wayne Jones very well.

And remember this is not the first public flare up of the ankle.

This is the second time in the last two months.

Prescott was spotted with a walking boot on July 4 because of ankle swelling and soreness.

Then, just as now, it was dismissed as no big deal and something he has managed.

One has to wonder how many times has Prescott has dealt with swelling and soreness since 2021 that we don’t know about.

Again, other than the quarterback, no one is more privy to the health of Prescott’s ankle other than the Cowboys medical staff.

And they have not treated Prescott like the ankle was a serious concern. There has been no indication that it’s something will cause him to miss games or even practices in the regular season.

It hasn’t happened the past three seasons.

And before last Friday, he participated in all practices without a hiccup. The same was true throughout the offseason during OTAs and minicamp.

But when it comes to contract negotiations and the art of the deal, everything is fair game.

There is no question that the Cowboys love and respect Prescott. He is coming off the best season of his career, leading the league in touchdown passes and finishing second in NFL MVP voting in 2023.

They want him to be their long-time quarterback of the future.

What’s also true is that the Cowboys have no backup plan to rebuild.

That doomsday option is not part of the plan.

But Jones and the Cowboys have also quietly — and no so quietly — whispered aloud the team’s lack of playoff success under Prescott.

He has just two playoff wins in his career and is coming off a horrid two-interception performance in a still unconscionable 48-32 wildcard blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers last January to end a season in which many thought was the team’s best chance to get the Super Bowl since their last title in 1995.

If you are looking for a reason why the Cowboys have not gladly handed a contract extension over to a quarterback whom they publicly claim to adore, look no further than that.

And while they are actively negotiating with Prescott’s agent on a new deal, don’t put it past the Cowboys factor the ankle soreness in the contract talks in what is increasingly becoming a game of chicken.

Prescott has the escape route of free agency and record-setting millions on the market in his back pocket.

But he also is risking injury by taking the field in 2024 and possibly never seeing that money.

Prescott has bet on himself and has no problems doing so again.

But another ankle flare up could cause him to take the guaranteed money now from Cowboys at a possible a lesser price.

It’s not beyond beyond Jones to put that bug in his ear.