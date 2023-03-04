Cowboys will reportedly use franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard if they can't reach long-term deal

The Dallas Cowboys plan on having Tony Pollard back next season, one way or another.

The team will use the franchise tag on the running back if the two sides can't reach an agreement on a long-term contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deadline to use the franchise tag is Tuesday.

The #Cowboys will franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if the two sides cannot work out a long-term deal by the Tuesday deadline, sources say. Dallas has been clear the tag is an option, and they aren't in the business of letting great players walk. Pollard will be there in 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023

Without the tag, Pollard would hit free agency after the best season of his career. The former fourth-rounder posted a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns despite splitting carries with Ezekiel Elliott, who got most of the goal-line attempts. Pollard also had 371 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Pollard is recovering from a broken fibula sustained in the Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but it's reportedly believed he will be ready well before training camp.

The Cowboys' plans at running back are one of the NFL's biggest stories of the offseason. In addition to keeping Pollard, Dallas need to make a decision on Elliott, who recorded a career-low 876 rushing yards and averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry. Elliott is poised to carry a $16.7 million salary cap hit in the 2023 season per OverTheCap, but the Cowboys could also save $4.9 million in cap space by releasing him.

Tony Pollard will reportedly be a Cowboy next season. The question is on what contract. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also hinted earlier this week the team wouldn't be opposed to using its 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a running back. Texas star Bijan Robinson has been a popular topic of discussion while discussing the Cowboys' draft plans.

Story continues

Whoever is running the ball for Dallas next season, and it now looks like Pollard will definitely be one of those people, they can probably expect to see a boost in work relative to last year. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently voiced his desire to run the ball more after the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Raiders have same plans for RB Josh Jacobs

Pollard wasn't the only running back reported to be likely receiving the franchise tag, as last season's rushing leader seems to be in the same boat.

The Las Vegas Raiders will also use the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs if they can't reach a long-term deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season with 1,653, plus 12 touchdowns and 400 receiving yards. Given that former quarterback Derek Carr was second on the team in rushing yards with 102, the Raiders didn't have much choice beyond keeping Jacobs.