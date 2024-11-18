Cowboys vs. Texans live updates: Predictions, TV info for Week 11 'Monday Night Football'

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the stakes of the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans in Week 11, albeit, for very different reasons.

The Cowboys' playoffs hopes are all but kaput following Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury, which happened during the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Falcons. Prescott's injury now puts the criticisms of the Cowboys and their shortcomings firmly on head coach Mike McCarthy.

While Prescott's injury has afforded McCarthy a built-in excuse to avoid some of those criticisms, Dallas (3-6) is coming off a 34-6 drubbing at the talons of the Eagles. That's the latest, complete systematic failure for a team that was expected to compete for the NFC crown this year.

On the other sideline, the Texans haven't been as stellar as last year, but C.J. Stroud still has helped guide Houston to a 6-4 record and the top step in the AFC South. What's more: Houston will be returning wide receiver Nico Collins to the fold, who was a top target for Stroud before his hamstring injury turned out to be a lengthy recovery.

Now, the Texans must gear up to cling to their AFC South hopes and get right before a potential playoff push as the 2024 NFL seasons enters its championship rounds.

The stars at night are big and bright on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the Texans vs. Cowboys tilt below.

Cowboys vs. Texans start time

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The Cowboys and Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. The game will take place in

Cowboys vs. Texans TV channel

TV channel: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2

ESPN again is the broadcast home of "Monday Night Football." The longtime team of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) will be on the call, with Lisa Salters adding reports from the sideline.

Viewers can also tune to ESPN2 for the "ManningCast" featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.

Cowboys vs. Texans predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Cowboys vs. Texans "Monday Night Football" matchup will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes: Texans 28, Cowboys 7

Tyler Dragon: Texans 27, Cowboys 21

Richard Morin: Texans 28, Cowboys 15

Jordan Mendoza: Texans 28, Cowboys 10

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys vs. Texans live updates: Picks, how to watch 'MNF' in Week 11