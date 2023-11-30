Cowboys vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

Teams heading in opposite directions square off on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that could profoundly impact the NFC playoff race.

The Dallas Cowboys have been an absolute wagon in recent weeks, winning three in a row — including two in which they've scored more than 40 points. The Cowboys have won 13 consecutive games at AT&T Stadium, and would relish adding a 14th straight before hosting a massive NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, have lost two straight and three of four, and are in danger of losing control of their playoff fate. The Seahawks' upcoming schedule does them no favors, starting Thursday night.

What time does Seahawks vs. Cowboys start?

Kickoff for Seahawks-Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How can I watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys?

Seahawks-Cowboys will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and will be broadcast in local markets only. Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will handle live game coverage for Prime Video.

Seahawks at Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds

The Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Seahawks, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Cowboys (-9)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-450); Seahawks (+350)

Over/under: 46.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 25, Seahawks 20 — Dallas has been on an absolute rampage, covering five of their last six games and winning in blowout fashion. Still, their strength of schedule has recently been on the weaker side. And the Seahawks, though mercurial, are still a talented crew. I think this one stays closer.

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 28, Seahawks 20 — The Cowboys have three straight wins against inferior opponents. The Seahawks are a step up in competition, but Geno Smith and company are coming off a dreadful performance against San Francisco. The Cowboys' third-ranked defense is going to cause Seattle some trouble on the road. Plus, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 23 — Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are on a roll winning five of their last six games and should take care of the visiting Seahawks at home Thursday night. This isn’t the most ideal opponent for Seattle amid a two-game skid.

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys 32, Seahawks 20 — The Cowboys are running on all cylinders right now. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in two of their past three games and DaRon Bland made NFL history on defense. The Seahawks did their best last week with a beat-up team against another fierce defense. But even if Geno Smith’s a bit healthier and they get Kenneth Walker III back, Seattle doesn't pose much of a threat to the Dallas freight train.

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 21 — Dallas is coming off another dominating win while Seattle is reeling. The Cowboys have won every home contest this season by at least 20 points while scoring at least 30. The Seahawks should give Dallas a bigger test, but the Cowboys are too strong and they get another double-digit win.

