Cowboys vs. Rams live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Sunday Night Football' game

Dak Prescott's money making season begins in primetime Sunday night against the Rams.

Still without a long-term contract, the Cowboys' quarterback can ensure he's one of the best paid passers in the NFL with a strong 2020 campaign. He has all of the weapons he could want, from the receiving trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ceedee Lamb to the ever-reliable Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield.

Los Angeles, which debuts its $5 billion SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, has already given its own signal-caller a mega contract. While Jared Goff hasn't been a dud, the team still would like better production than the 22 touchdowns to 16 interceptions he delivered in 2019. After all, Goff is making $25.5 million this year.

The Cowboys and Rams are expected to be NFC playoff contenders this year after missing the postseason last season.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Cowboys vs. Rams on "Sunday Night Football." Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 1 game.

MORE: Watch Cowboys vs. Rams live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Cowboys vs. Rams score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Cowboys 0 0 0 0 0 Rams 7 0 0 0 7

Cowboys vs. Rams live updates, highlights from Sunday Night Football

8:59 p.m.: CeeDee Lamb reels in his first career reception, and it's for a big gain. Dallas is now in the red zone.

End of first quarter: Rams 7, Cowboys 0

8:50 p.m.: No good. Rams kicker Samuel Sloman misses a 29-yard chip shot after another long Los Angeles drive. Cowboys should feel fortunate to only be down one score right now.

8:44 p.m.: Brown converts a fourth-and-1 run up the gut.

8:43 p.m.: Malcolm Brown takes the ball past midfield. He's been a more effective running back than Cam Akers in the first quarter.

8:36 p.m.: As he often does, Aaron Donald ruins an opposing drive with his first sack of the season. Cowboys are forced to punt.

8:30 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Rams. Malcolm Brown punches it in. 7-0, Los Angeles.

8:26 p.m.: Robert Woods gets the Rams on the move with this catch.

8:22 p.m.: We're underway. Welcome back to the joy of Sunday Night Football. Rams get the ball first.

Cowboys vs. Rams start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NFL schedule Week 1

Here's the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Note: National broadcasts are listed in bold.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game Time (ET) TV channel Texans at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Eagles at Washington 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Dolphins at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Colts at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bears at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Bills 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chargers at Bengals 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cardinals at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Buccaneers at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cowboys at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 14