Cowboys vs. Patriots final score: New England's defense controls Dallas in low-scoring win

If the Patriots hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they'll likely have to win some ugly games along the way. They reaffirmed their ability to do just that Sunday against the Cowboys, relying on defense in a 13-9 win on a rainy, windy day in New England.

Dallas, which falls to 6-5 but is still has a one-game lead on the NFC East by a game, never got in the end zone as quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense continued to struggle against quality competition. Prescott was 19 for 33 through the air for 212 yards and an interception, part of a Dallas offensive performance that netted just 130 yards after halftime. It was the fourth time this year the Patriots (10-1) haven't allowed a touchdown.

The game's only touchdown was set up by a blocked punt by Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater late in the first quarter. The block set up New England on the Dallas 12, and quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver N'Keal Harry for a 10-yard score two plays later. Brady was far from stellar himself, completing 17 of 37 attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Harry's touchdown opened scoring, and the Patriots held a 10-6 advantage at halftime. The second half started with six consecutive punts before New England extended the lead with Nick Folk's third field goal of the game. Folk's stat line was about as good as any other Patriot's.

Dallas moved to the Patriots' 11 on the following drive but settled for another field goal. Then, the visitors forced a punt to get Prescott the ball back on his own 5 with 2:38 to play, only for the offense to move the chains just once before turning the ball over on downs. New England then turned to running back Sony Michel (20 carries, 85 yards) to convert a first down and ice the Patriots' victory.

Cowboys vs. Patriots score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Cowboys 0 6 0 3 9 Patriots 7 3 0 3 13

Cowboys vs. Patriots: Scoring updates, highlights

Final: Patriots 13, Cowboys 9

7:27 p.m.: New England gets a first down on the ground, which should just about do it.

7:24 p.m.: Dallas has three timeouts left, so this one isn't over. There will also be plenty of discussion of the tripping call, which was far from a flagrant violation.

7:20 p.m.: TURNOVER ON DOWNS, Cowboys. Two would-be first downs get taken off the board for Dallas. The first, on third-and-1 is called back for a tripping call. The second is initially ruled a completion to Cooper but hit the ground. New England will take over on the Dallas 25.

7:16 p.m.: The Cowboys get a chunk of yardage on the first play of the drive but face a third-and-short on the other side of the 2-minute warning.

7:12 p.m.: Dallas bends but doesn't break, forcing a punt around midfield. The Cowboys will get it back on their own 5 with 2:38 to go and three timeouts.

7:02 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Cowboys. Facing fourth-and-7 from the 11, Jason Garrett takes the points. Dallas is still without a touchdown this evening. Patriots 13, Cowboys 9.

6:58 p.m.: A huge play for the Cowboys. Prescott hits Randall Cobb for 59 yards to the Patriots 25. Cobb nearly lost the ball at the end but made a nice play to snag it out of the air.

6:50 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Patriots. New England loses 10 yards over the final set of downs, but Folk is still good from 42 yards out to make it a touchdown lead again. That was easily the longest drive of the game, at a little over six minutes. Patriots 13, Cowboys 6.

End third quarter: Patriots 10, Cowboys 6

6:37 p.m.: We're well on our way to a scoreless third quarter, with less than a minute to play. Patriots and Cowboys both have three drives. Patriots gained 26 total yards, Cowboys 22.

6:25 p.m.: The teams have combined for two first downs on the first four drives of the second half.

6:07 p.m.: New England goes three-and-out. Brady has completed eight of his 18 pass attempts. Your thoughts, Tom?

6:03 p.m.: The second half is underway, with the Patriots in possession.

Halftime: Patriots 10, Cowboys 6

5:48 p.m.: MISSED FIELD GOAL, Patriots. Brady gives New England a chance to get some points on the final play of the first half, but Folk misses the 48-yarder. The Patriots head to halftime up four.

5:35 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Cowboys. A big play plus roughing the passer puts Dallas in the red zone, but New England gets a third down stop to force a chip shot field goal. Maher is good from 27. Patriots 10, Cowboys 6.

5:27 p.m.: MISSED FIELD GOAL, Patriots. Now it's New England's turn to miss a kick. Folk is wide right from 46 yards out.

5:24 p.m.: A big gain to start the Patriots drive.

5:18 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Cowboys. Elliott is up to 49 yards on 11 rushes. Prescott with a bad misfire on third down, which brings Brett Maher out for a 46-yarder he converts. Patriots 10, Cowboys 3.

5:09 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Patriots. New England only goes 3 yards after the interception, but Nick Folk's 44-yarder is true. Patriots 10, Cowboys 0.

5:07 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, Patriots. Prescott throws behind Amari Cooper, and Stephon Gilmore dives in front of it for a pick. New England is back in business.

End first quarter: Patriots 7, Cowboys 0

4:56 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. Brady hits N'Keal Harry with a back-shoulder throw for a 10-yard score on the second play of the drive. Patriots 7, Cowboys 0.

4:54 p.m.: BLOCKED PUNT, Patriots. New England with the biggest play of the first quarter, overloading the left side of the Cowboys' line and allowing Matthew Slater to get a hand on the punt. The Patriots take over inside the red zone.

4:49 p.m.: Dallas sacks Brady on third down to get the ball back.

4:40 p.m.: MISSED FIELD GOAL, Cowboys. A pass interference penalty and a lot of Ezekiel Elliott brings Dallas to the edge of field goal range. But the 46-yard field goal doinks off the upright, and we remain scoreless.

4:32 p.m.: A heavy dose of Sony Michel runs moves the Patriots to about midfield, but an incompletion on third down brings out the punting unit.

4:28 p.m.: Jonathan Jones breaks up Prescott's third-down pass and forces and three-and-out.

4:26 p.m.: It is rainy, windy and reasonably cold in New England. The Cowboys start off after a touchback.

3:55 p.m.: Here are your inactives.

