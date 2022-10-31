Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye

  • Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott congratulates Tony Pollard on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    1/6

    Bears Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott congratulates Tony Pollard on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen with his sons Jerry Jr. and Steven before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    2/6

    Bears Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen with his sons Jerry Jr. and Steven before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    3/6

    Bears Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    4/6

    Bears Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bears' Justin Fields gets past Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    5/6

    Bears Cowboys Football

    Chicago Bears' Justin Fields gets past Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass in front of Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    6/6

    APTOPIX Bears Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass in front of Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott congratulates Tony Pollard on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen with his sons Jerry Jr. and Steven before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields gets past Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass in front of Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
SCHUYLER DIXON
·5 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss.

The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those victories coming in the five games without their star quarterback — to take a 6-2 record into their open week.

“It was unthinkable,” said Jones, also the general manager. “Of course, the most important thing is I was second-guessing, had we gotten ready for ... if we lost Dak?”

One of the NFL's best defenses and mostly mistake-free backup Cooper Rush took care of that.

Now there will be plenty of talk about whether the Cowboys are good enough to end a 27-year stretch without even reaching an NFC championship game since the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title.

Dallas returns Nov. 13 at Green Bay, where Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was a Super Bowl winner with the Packers 12 years ago.

“You have to stay in the moment,” Prescott said. “When you play for this organization, you know what the ultimate goal is, so let’s not be mistaken about that. You can’t get ahead of yourself.”

The Dallas defense finally faltered in the 49-29 victory over the Bears, allowing season highs in points and yards (371).

The offense had easily its best game, with Prescott going 16 of 20 for 180 yards with two touchdowns in a first-half performance so strong not even a late interception could ruin it.

With Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a knee injury, Tony Pollard ran for a career-high three touchdowns while matching his bests in carries (14) and yards (131). His final carry was a 54-yard touchdown.

“Just understanding the team and the defense we have, we have to reward these guys and go get some touchdowns,” Prescott said. “We had to go put it out there and I think we owed it to ourselves, more importantly.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Since Dallas was facing the league's No. 1 rushing attack, and gave up 240 yards on the ground the Bears, it was harder to notice the Cowboys getting 200 yards rushing without Elliott, a two-time rushing champ.

Pollard averaged 9.4 yards per carry in Dallas' first 200-yard rushing game as a team this season and leads NFL running backs in that category at 6.3 (Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson tops the list at 7.4).

Still, Jones left little doubt about Elliott's role, saying the decision to sit him was made in part for him to be that much healthier after the open week.

“There’s no argument,” Jones said. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to do what he does for us in pass protection, and frankly Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there. We’re going to go as Zeke goes.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

If it's not one thumb, it's the other for Prescott. His left (non-throwing) thumb was stepped on at the end of what became a 25-yard run on a quarterback sneak.

Prescott was still on his feet, churning his legs behind his offensive line when he realized he was in the open field and still on his feet. He was tackled out of bounds.

“Just my luck right now. It’s all right,” Prescott said. “We were going down and I guess he stepped on my hand or something. Just scraped right there by the nail. It was just bleeding a lot, but it’s not painful.”

STOCK UP

While CeeDee Lamb is still looking for his first 100-yard game as the No. 1 receiver, he has been steady. Lamb had five catches for 77 yards, taking a hard shot on one grab and scoring a touchdown on a slant.

The 2020 first-round pick is averaging 75 yards per game since being held to two catches for 29 yards on 11 targets in the opener.

STOCK DOWN

The run defense had many of the same issues against Justin Fields and the Bears that it did against Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Fields got loose in the open field too often, and the running backs found plenty of lanes inside and outside as the Cowboys struggled to solve the run-pass option. The rematch with the Eagles is on Christmas Eve.

INJURIES

LB Anthony Barr injured his left hamstring chasing Fields on one play and didn't return. ... The break should provide enough time for two others to return along with Elliott: S Malik Hooker (hamstring) and rookie DE Sam Williams (knee).

KEY NUMBER

10 — The Cowboys lead the NFL with 10 defensive touchdowns since McCarthy took over in 2020, and they're 10-0 in those games. The 10th was perhaps the most unlikely.

LB Micah Parsons recovered a fumble and was on all fours securing the ball when Fields jumped over him instead of touching him. Parsons got up to celebrate, and his teammates told him to start running. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year ended up with his first career touchdown on a 36-yard return.

NEXT STEPS

McCarthy wasn't ready to talk about his return to Green Bay in the moments after beating the Bears. “We’re going to have a lot of time to talk about it,” he said. The Cowboys are 2-0 in a four-game stretch against the NFC North. Dallas goes to division-leading Minnesota after playing the Packers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Veteran Canadian flanker Karen Paquin savours one more Rugby World Cup adventure

    Veteran flanker Karen Paquin and Canada face the U.S. for the second time in a week Saturday at the Rugby World Cup. But this time it's win or go home as the North American rivals meet in quarterfinal play in Auckland, New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians downed the seventh-ranked Americans 29-14 when they met in pool play last weekend. Canada has won six straight over the U.S. since 2019. For the 35-year-old Paquin, the tournament is the latest step on a rich rugby journey that has taken her

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Phillies manager Rob Thomson's Ontario hometown gearing up for World Series celebration

    In a sport like baseball that has been around for more than hundred years, it is rare for something to happen for the first time. But on Thursday, Rob Thomson, manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, will write his own page in the baseball history books when he becomes the first Canadian to lead a team to the World Series. In typical low-key Thomson fashion, he is downplaying the historic achievement. "There's been so many firsts this year I really haven't had time to really think about it. I am C

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss