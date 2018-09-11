Cowboys need to trust Dak Prescott when they need him most

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dak Prescott can be lot more than a game manager, and the Cowboys at times need to allow him to be a full-on playmaker.

As proven again during Sunday's defeat in Carolina, Dallas' formula of winning with ball control and defense doesn't always work.





The big changes around Prescott this offseason led to an offensive dud in Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Panthers in Week 1. As a passer (19 of 29, 170 yards, 81.1 rating), Prescott was at the same level efficiency-wise as counterpart Cam Newton. But unlike Newton, Prescott could not run his team to enough points to win.

"The biggest issue we had is we were behind the chains all the time," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "We had some minus plays. Just because you're not throwing the ball down the field doesn't mean you don't have those things called. Sometimes the ball has to come out quicker because you have some pressure."

Prescott took six sacks Sunday. He dinked and dunked his way to 4.9 yards per attempt (after seeing that stat take a dive last season). There was short pass after short pass, with the most production coming from his most familiar, reliable wide receiver, Cole Beasley.





Deonte Thompson, Allen Hurns and rookie Michael Gallup, Dez Bryant's replacements, had a combined five catches for 56 yards. Geoff Swaim, retired tight end Jason Witten's primary replacement, had only three catches for 16 yards. The Cowboys' penalties and sacks allowed, of course, increased the degree of difficulty.

Prescott admitted he was "off" and rushed some of his passes, leading to both underthrows and overthrows. But the Cowboys did not adjust to help the QB find his comfort zone by being more aggressive, letting him loose and, in turn, opening easier throws underneath with less heat.

The Panthers' weakness in the secondary was not challenged by deep throws, and Carolina was able to squeeze the field in addition to loading the box to slow down running back Ezekiel Elliott, who produced 51 yards on eight carries and whose touchdown was scored too late.

That score, which came in the fourth quarter and capped a crisp all-around drive, was the result of the Cowboys being forced to open things up thanks to a two-touchdown deficit.

"We were able to spread them out and move the ball, take advantage of some matchups outside within the passing game," Prescott said. "There was a lot of good in the second half that we can take back and learn from and become a better team."

Added Garrett regarding Prescott: "He had to do a lot of managing early on. We were out of rhythm. When we started playing downhill in the second half, he was much better."

Sure, new problems have emerged on Dallas' offensive line with center Travis Frederick out with an illness. Rookie left guard Connor Williams looked overwhelmed against the Panthers' strong defensive tackles. Thompson, Hurns and Gallup may provide more diversity to the offense, but none of them look like a trusty, go-to guy outside (yet).

But the Cowboys are making a mistake by reining in Prescott and expecting to get his best play as a result. When Prescott was at his best in 2016, he was proactively put on the move often. There needs to be more of that in 2018.

When running last season, often by design, Prescott improved his average to 6.3 yards per attempt, up from 4.9 the year prior. Against Carolina, though, his running came from having to scramble away from the Panthers' ferocious front, and he earned only 19 yards on five attempts. That came in contrast to Newton taking off on designed plays for 58 yards on 13 carries, plus a TD off a zone read.

For the Cowboys, it's easy to put Prescott in a shell because they're used to having Elliott and their defense allow it against lesser opponents. But the Panthers were a formidable foe built to counter their strength in the running game.

Prescott is not intimidated by even the toughest matchups — he proved that early in his career while leading Dallas to wins in Green Bay, Pittsburgh and elsewhere. Sunday's game in Carolina was a good example of one that needs to be in Prescott's hands (and legs) from the get-go.