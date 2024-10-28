Cowboys' Trevon Diggs confronts reporter following loss to 49ers

The Cowboys' Week 9 opponents may be the media.

The Dallas Cowboys were handed a 30-24 loss to their longtime NFC rival 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." While there was a bit of controversy on the field, what happened after the game may show some more signs of a potential unraveling in "Big D."

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was caught on camera having a testy exchange with reporter Mike Leslie of WFAA (ABC 8) in Dallas. Following the game, Diggs exited the Cowboys locker room still in full uniform and confronted Leslie for a post the reporter sent on X.

"What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?" Leslie posted in response to a play in which Diggs seemed to lag behind on a tackle that nearly resulted in a 49ers touchdown.

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

Diggs took issue with the post, emerging from the locker room after the game to confront Leslie.

"Out of that whole play that's what you took from that? You don't know football, you can't do nothing that I do. You can't go out there and do nothing," Diggs told the reporter. "Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop playing with me, bro."

The Cowboys cornerback also called and hurled an expletive at the reporter before returning to the locker room, despite the reporter's urgings to answer the question in his post.

Leslie went to X to follow up, solidifying that Diggs, in fact, didn't answer Leslie's question.

Trevon just came out of the locker room to approach me about this tweet. He said I don’t know football, and I can’t do what he does.



He and I are in agreement about that.



He didn’t offer an answer as to what he was doing on the play, however. https://t.co/WaJJCRkFo5 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

The loss sent the Cowboys to a disappointing 3-4 on the season, one which began with NFC championship game aspirations.

