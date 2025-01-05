Cowboys starting Trey Lance at QB for Week 18 finale vs. Commanders

This will be Lance's first start since Dallas acquired him before the 2023 season

Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 18 season finale versus the Washington Commanders, reports NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Lance, 24, will make his first start for the Cowboys since the team acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers before last season. He's appeared in three games, completing 5-of-7 passes for 22 yards.

Cooper Rush has started the previous eight games for Dallas, taking over after Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 that required season-ending surgery. In his eight games (and 12 games overall), Rush passed for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 60.7% of his passes.

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers out of North Dakota State, where he passed for 2,947 yards and 30 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 1,325 yards and 18 scores in three seasons.