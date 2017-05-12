Cowboys sign 8 draft picks, including 1st-rounder Charlton

Dallas Cowboys No. 1 draft pick defensive end Taco Charlton, center, speaks to reporters with team owner Jerry Jones, left, and head coach Jason Garrett looking on during a news conference at the team's football headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- The Dallas Cowboys have signed eight of their nine draft picks, including first-rounder Taco Charlton.

Dallas announced the signings Friday at the start of the team's rookie minicamp. Along with the eight draft picks, the Cowboys also signed 13 undrafted rookie free agents.

The 6-foot-6, 277-pound Charlton, a defensive end from Michigan, was drafted 28th overall by the Cowboys in their search for a strong pass-rushing threat. He had 10 sacks for the Wolverines last season.

The Cowboys also signed second-rounder Chidobe Awuzie, fourth-rounder Ryan Switzer, sixth-round picks Marquez White and Xavier Woods, and seventh-round picks Noah Brown, Jordan Carrell and Joey Ivie.

Third-rounder Jourdan Lewis, a cornerback from Michigan, is the Cowboys' only unsigned draft pick.

