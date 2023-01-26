Who will the Cowboys select in the 2023 NFL Draft: national experts make their predictions

Lawrence Dow
·1 min read

The Dallas Cowboys season came to a conclusion in the second round of the NFL playoffs with a 19-12 loss at the hand of the San Francisco 49ers.

Now officially in the off-season, who do experts believe the Cowboys should draft to improve their roster?

The most popular selections among pundits were Joey Porter Jr, a cornerback out of Penn State, and Bijan Robinson, a running back from Texas.

John Owning, Pro Football Focus

Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter, by most accounts, is one of the top talents this year, so the Cowboys would likely be ecstatic if able to grab the Penn State product at the end of the first round. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Porter possesses the ideal frame that Dallas looks for in an outside cornerback. Additionally, Porter thrives in press-man coverage and does an excellent job defending his vertical silo, which is a big reason why he’s a great fit in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme.

Daniel Ruppert, Fansided

Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter is a really long and rangy cornerback who can cover ground with just about anyone. He does well using the sideline to his advantage and sees routes quickly. However, where Porter will really jump out is at the snap with his ability to get a strong jam on receivers, rarely offering clean releases. His footwork and ball skills are ready for the NFL day one and would allow Diggs to play a little more off if needed to take advantage of matchups.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

With the possibilities of Tony Pollard exploring free agency after his breakout season and Ezekiel Elliott being cut for salary-cap purposes, Jerry Jones might be interested in replacing them with a potential superstar from down the road in Austin. Robinson is a three-down back with explosive qualities including vision, quickness, determination and open-field burst as a runner and receiver.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Selection: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Running backs are often deemed as luxury picks in the early rounds — a derogatory term in relation to other premier positions like offensive tackle and edge rusher. Robinson, however, is a true blue-chip talent with the ability to elevate an offense. With the futures of both Elliott and Tony Pollard uncertain, this is a perfect storm of BPA and need.

Tim Lettiero, Cowboys Wire

Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

He plays much more physical and aggressive than his lean 6-foot, 180 pound frame would suggest which allows him to have inside-out versatility. In man coverage, he is sticky with great eyes and a knack for finding the ball. He is a more than capable zone defender but his skillset shines more in man coverage. As a run defender he is intense with his pursuit and technically sound as a tackler, bringing a physicality one would see from a box safety.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Selection: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Finding a partner for two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs is imperative after watching Dallas CB2s struggle this season.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Selection: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports

Selection: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The Cowboys may currently boast one of the NFL’s most dynamic 1-2 punches at running back, but with Ezekiel Elliott aging and Tony Pollard set to hit free agency, it’s easy to imagine Jerry Jones jumping on an opportunity to boost his club’s backfield should a superstar like Robinson somehow still be on the board. Robinson reportedly visited the Cowboys’ practice facility earlier this week.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Selection: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

The Cowboys have a playmaking star in cornerback Trevon Diggs, but are still looking for the long-term answer on the opposite side of the field. Phillips has twitched up quickness and plays with excellent anticipation, reading the eyes of opposing quarterbacks to jump into passing lanes. He brings the versatility to play both on the outside and over the slot.

