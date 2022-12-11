Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

Jori Epstein
·NFL reporter
·4 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver.

The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott’s 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.

It’s fair to ask where that rhythmic Cowboys offense was for almost the entirety of Sunday’s near-debacle. But what’s undisputable: They earned their 10th win of the season, keeping their slim NFC East title hopes alive.

With the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants, Dallas needed this win more than the Texans’ one-win resume indicated.

The game-winning drive showcased what Dallas is capable of: Prescott found a diving receiver Noah Brown near the right sideline, and a traffic-squeezed tight end Dalton Schultz for up the middle of the field, for 18 yards a pop on consecutive throws. Receiver CeeDee Lamb contributed on the drive. Prescott twice used his legs, including to gain 6 yards on third-and-1. And Elliott scored, the array of Cowboys’ weapons on display.

Dak Prescott (4), Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys mounted an impressive 98-yard drive late to avoid embarrassment against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Dak Prescott (4), Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys mounted an impressive 98-yard drive late to avoid embarrassment against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

But lest a fan just tuned in for that drive, let’s be clear: Dallas, and particularly its offense, did not resemble that well-oiled machine vs. Houston. Even as the Texans rested their top cornerback and top two receivers, they were more effective most of the day. The Cowboys would probably describe their play as sloppy.

Because in the first quarter, Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin muffed a fair catch on a punt to gift the Texans a short field. Six plays later, Houston’s talented rookie running back Dameon Pierce burst up the middle for the score.

In the second quarter, an erratic day for the Cowboys’ passing game was on full display. Prescott’s pass bounced off the fingertips of Brown before landing in the hands of Texans cornerback Tremon Smith.

This time, Houston receiver Amari Rodgers — who had not scored prior in 27 career games prior when he was with the Green Bay Packers — caught a 28-yard touchdown from Jeff Driskel, the Texans’ apparent red zone quarterback on Sunday.

Two Cowboys turnovers, two touchdowns off the miscues for Houston, who took a 20-17 lead into the third quarter.

Dallas’ defense tried to turn the tables. Safety Donovan Wilson stripped Pierce as he slammed him to the ground, cornerback Trevon Diggs, Dallas’ one starting corner who has not suffered a season-ending injury, recovering the loose ball and returning it 17 yards.

The Cowboys' offense needed to advance 28 yards to retake the lead. They made it 27 before turning the ball over on downs. The Texans soon improved to 17 points off turnovers with a 54-yard field goal.

Only in the fourth quarter did the Cowboys' defense bail them out. Prescott, hit by a rusher on his right side, threw a costly interception that set up Houston with first-and-goal from the 4. Dallas’ defense mounted a goal-line stand, before the offense marched 98 yards in 2 minutes, 39 seconds.

The stakes the Cowboys nearly fumbled away were deceptively high. Dallas entered the day with an 18% chance at the division title, and thus a guaranteed home playoff game, per The New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator. A loss to the Texans paired with an Eagles victory would have dropped their odds to a mere 3%. Instead, they’re hanging on at 11%.

Dallas will have much to take away from this game, including how Houston’s defense managed to get hands on 11 Dak Prescott passes. The team would also be wise to revisit a message head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized in team meetings this week, via a video clip featuring mouse and cheese.

The message: Don’t eat the cheese.

In other words: Don’t get too high. Don’t assume you’ll win. Don’t assume the more talented team will always reach victory.

Sunday, the Cowboys edged out a win against a far less talented team. To reach the potential they believe they’re capable of, they’ll need far more.

This story will be updated.

Latest Stories

  • How the Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans 27-23

    Here’s what happened when the NFL’s hottest team and the league’s worst team meet on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

  • Clarence Hill’s 5 Things Dallas Cowboys must do to beat Texans: Don’t eat the cheese

    The Cowboys have not yet secured the services of Odell Beckham but they will have the fresh legs of receiver James Washington against the Texans

  • Man wanted on warrant is arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, Merced police say

    Police said officers located a gun and drugs in the vehicle.

  • ‘It's a disgrace and it makes Europe weaker’: MEPs respond to corruption scandal

    An anti-corruption investigation involving a Gulf country and some members of the European Parliament has shocked the assembly, causing some to call for reforms. View on euronews

  • Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has 'ended'

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. In his first comments after the elimination, Ronaldo said Sunday that it was “time to take stock” without saying explicitly if he wants to carry on being available for Po

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Ravens lose QB Tyler Huntley to concussion after taking big hit, still beat Steelers

    Huntley was starting his first game in place of the injured Lamar Jackson.

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith on Pittsburgh's first drive and sat on the ground for several seconds before heading to the sideline. Pickett was evaluated in the blue medical tent for several minutes before returning for Pittsburgh's next series, with the team saying Pi

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke