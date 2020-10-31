Cowboys rule out Andy Dalton, paving way for Ben DiNucci to start against Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 8. On Saturday, the Cowboys officially ruled out Dalton for the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move was expected. Dalton suffered a concussion on a dirty hit by Jon Bostic during the team’s Week 7 game against the Washington Football Team. Dalton was unable to practice all week, and did not clear concussion protocol in time to return for Week 8.

With Dalton sidelined, the Cowboys are expected to turn to rookie Ben DiNucci.

Cowboys expected to start Ben DiNucci

Who is Ben DiNucci? We’re glad you asked. Our own Eric Edholm went in-depth on DiNucci, who was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After staring his college career at Pitt, DiNucci transferred to James Madison. While he started his final two years with the team, DiNucci didn’t expect to get drafted. A chance run in with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy — who is from the same area of Pittsburgh as DiNucci — may have led to the Cowboys taking a shot on the quarterback.

While Sunday will mark DiNucci’s first NFL start, he’s already seen playing time in 2020. DiNucci came on in relief of Dalton after his concussion in Week 7. DiNucci completed 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards. He also took 3 sacks in the 25-3 loss.

