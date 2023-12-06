Cowboys’ Rowdy mascot ranks low among fans. How low? You’ll be surprised.

Raging Bull Slots researched to figure out which NFL team had the most popular mascot on Instagram. Where did Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys mascot, fall?

Surprisingly, Rowdy was listed as the least popular NFL mascot according to the data. The metrics used to determine popularity were follower count, engagement rates, and the percentage of followers reached with each post.

The study cited Rowdy’s engagement rate as particularly low considering his 69,700 followers on Instagram. The most popular NFL mascot was the Cleaveland Browns’ “Brownie the Elf,” which had the highest engagement of all NFL Mascots.

Rowdy became the Cowboys’ official mascot in 1996 and has been a mainstay at Cowboys home games ever since.