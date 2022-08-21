Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin flashes electric return ability with two TDs vs. Chargers

KaVontae Turpin had shown this during an electric college career at TCU three-plus years ago. He’d flashed his rare ability again this spring in the USFL during his league-MVP campaign.

And Saturday night, with a 98-yard kick return touchdown followed by an 86-yard punt return touchdown, Turpin proved it again: He is a legitimate threat in the return game.

Turpin’s performance in a 32-18 victory over the Chargers likely solidified his spot on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

“I got the heart of a lion,” Turpin told the CBS broadcast during a sideline interview. “So I’m just trying to use my speed, use my ability that God gave me to my advantage.”

Dang, make that two special teams TDs for KaVontae Turpin tonight. This 86-yard punt return TD after 98-yard kick-return TD.



Speed. Elusiveness. And soon, a spot on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/kMu6GhioFG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 21, 2022

Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin, left, returns a punt for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Turpin had handled returns in the Cowboys’ preseason debut last week. He returned two kickoffs for 47 combined yards (25 and 22 yards), returned a punt for 10 yards, and caught two passes for a combined 12 yards. But he “wasn’t really comfortable” in that contest, “so during this week of practice I got very comfortable,” Turpin said.

It showed.

Turpin’s first touch came with 6:17 to play in the first quarter, when he caught Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins’ kickoff at the Cowboys’ 2-yard line. Then Turpin was off. He ran straight up the middle of the field, trusting his speed and his blockers as he surged past a mass of defenders.

“He’s got daylight in front of him,” said NFL Network’s broadcast after Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon neutralized the final likely threat to Turpin streaking down the right sideline. Within 12 seconds of his catch, Turpin reached the end zone.

A grin spread across head coach Mike McCarthy’s face. Teammates swarmed Turpin.

But Turpin wasn’t done.

With just over a minute left in the first half, the Chargers faced fourth-and-4 at their 32-yard line and opted to punt. Turpin lined up to receive. He caught this one at the opponent’s 14-yard line and immediately juked to leave Chargers rookie defensive back Deane Leonard sprawled on the ground. Then his zigzag continued, Turpin’s poise in traffic belying the defenders in near proximity. At least three Chargers were down before Turpin crossed the 50-yard line. Punter J.K. Scott tracked Turpin admirably into Cowboys territory before the 5-7, 158-pound weapon’s speed edged him home.

After his performance, Turpin paid tribute to former TCU teammate Jeff Gladney. Gladney, the Vikings’ 2020 first-round draft selection and later Cardinals player, died at 25 years old in a car accident in May.

“I just feel like my boy Jeff Gladney looking down on me, man,” Turpin said. “It was his favorite team, so I just feel like he’s smiling down on me on my second preseason game. I’m just happy for it.”

On electric two-TD night, Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin remembers TCU teammate Jeff Gladney. Gladney was 25 years old when he died in a car accident in May.



“He just looking down on me,” Turpin tells broadcast. “It was his favorite team so I just feel like he’s smiling down on me.” pic.twitter.com/Rh8xAuSOPz — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 21, 2022

Turpin knew he faced an uphill battle when the Cowboys signed him July 28, his first NFL training camp opportunity arriving nearly four years after his last college game. His on-field performance at TCU had been impactful: Turpin caught 145 passes for 1,748 yards and 13 touchdowns; rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns; and still added six more scores in the return game. But TCU dismissed him midway through the 2018 season after he was arrested for assault. Turpin pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault causing bodily harm. He received two years’ deferred adjudication probation in 2019, according to The Dallas Morning News, and was ordered to complete a 27-week partner abuse intervention program.

“The classes helped me,” he said last month after signing with the Cowboys. “I’ve learned my accountability and consequences. I just look forward, put that behind me and looking forward to becoming a greater man now.”

He reentered professional football last fall with the Fan Controlled Football league and then starred this spring in the nascent USFL. Turpin’s 921 all-purpose yards, including a league-best 540 receiving yards, earned him MVP honors. He also posted a league-best 71-yard punt return in the regular season and a 78-yard go-ahead punt-return touchdown in the playoffs. The Cowboys were enthralled.

Cowboys are bringing in WR Kavontae Turpin and plan to sign the 2022 USFL MVP, source confirms to @usatodaysports. Turpin led USFL with 540 receiving yards (921 all-purpose) while flashing elusiveness like this:pic.twitter.com/1S8lnPV7Ro — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 28, 2022

“When you watch the tape, the thing that jumps out is he’s dynamic with the ball in his hand,” McCarthy said. “H’s a returner then his responsibility on offense will be secondary. He has some Tony Pollard-type traits, I think from an offensive perspective. So once again I think this is a really good opportunity and we’ve been talking about this for quite some time.”

Turpin’s special-teams threat is clarifying at a fortuitous moment for the Cowboys, whose shuffled roster dictates a new return plan. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson split punt-return duties last year. But Lamb’s elevation to top receiver now makes him too valuable to risk on returns, while Wilson signed with Miami in free agency. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard led Dallas in kick returns last season, but his expected increased role both rushing and receiving will likely correlate with a dip in returns.

Turpin believed he was ready to return from his arrival at Cowboys camp. He sought to prove he could contribute as a receiver as well.

“Return man, that’s what I do,” Turpin said. “I’m a specialty guy. I’m here to prove to everybody I’m a true receiver. Special teams is what I do, I can wake up and do that. I’m here to prove to everybody that I’m a true receiver.”

Turpin netted 9 yards on a jet sweep vs. the Chargers but was pulled from the game after his second touchdown. His tape was likely already sufficient for the Cowboys’ impending roster decision.

“Speed kills,” Turpin said at a recent practice. “It’s an advantage for me. … Punt return, kickoff, whatever the Cowboys need me to do I’m here for.”

He reiterated Saturday night: “Just a blessing to be here.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: KaVontae Turpin electrifies Dallas Cowboys with two return touchdowns