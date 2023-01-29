Cowboys reportedly mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

The Cowboys reportedly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Dallas Cowboys are making big changes on offense. The team reportedly mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The move comes a week after the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Dallas scored just 12 points in the loss, which came against seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources.



Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC. pic.twitter.com/rRPwCDkjhF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly take over play-calling duties, something he did for the majority of his 13-season tenure coaching the Green Bay Packers.

The move comes as a surprise considering Dallas' offense has performed well since Moore took over. Moore, who has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2019, helped the Cowboys rank sixth, 17th, first and fourth in points scored over his four seasons. The team's low ranking in 2020 came after Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Prescott also missed time this season, but the Cowboys still managed strong numbers on offense with Cooper Rush at the helm. Dallas scored over 20 points in four of the five games started by Rush.

The Cowboys continued to play well down the stretch after Prescott returned, scoring at least 40 points three times from Week 11 to Week 16. Though Prescott received criticism for throwing interceptions after returning, he turned in a masterful performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Following the loss to the 49ers, in which Prescott threw one touchdown against two interceptions, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones opted to keep McCarthy for another season. Moore was not among the team's first coaching cuts, which came Thursday, but McCarthy said he was still in the middle of evaluations.

Kellen Moore should be sought after as offensive coordinator

Moore's success should make him one of the most sought after offensive coordinators on the market. Moore has interviewed for multiple head-coaching opportunities during his Cowboys tenure, including one with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

If Moore is unable to land a head-coaching gig this offseason, he'll likely join another franchise as an offensive coordinator. Moore is reportedly expected to speak to the Los Angeles Chargers about their current opening, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to speak with the #Chargers for their OC opening, per me and @TomPelissero. A newly available coordinator, Moore should figure prominently. Dallas had already given LAC permission to speak with him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

If he can recreate the success he experienced in Dallas with a new team, Moore will likely continue to be a popular name any time there's a head-coaching vacancy around the league.

As for the Cowboys, the team will likely look for a coordinator who can get Prescott back to the Pro Bowl. After making the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons, Prescott hasn't received the honor the past four seasons. Injuries have played a big role in that, and Prescott has performed well when on the field.

Despite that, the Cowboys and Moore felt a change was necessary. Whoever replaces Moore in Dallas will have big shoes to fill, and will be under pressure to perform immediately. Jones has shown patience with McCarthy, but is usually not afraid to shake things up, especially if the new offensive coordinator doesn't live up to expectations.