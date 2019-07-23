Cowboys will release wide receiver Allen Hurns, reports say

Allen Hurns will play with his third team in as many seasons after the Cowboys release the veteran receiver later this week.

According to ESPN, Dallas hoped to keep Hurns at a smaller price tag than what he was due in the final season of the two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team last offseason. However, Hurns wanted to see what he could get on the open market, prompting his release.

Interest in Hurns from other teams will rely heavily on his health after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Cowboys' 24-22 win over the Seahawks in the wild-card round of last season’s playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hurns participated in drills at Dallas minicamp last month and figured he was 90 percent back from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle.

MORE: NFL rumors: Bengals lock up Tyler Boyd with $43M extension | Tyreek Hill update: Kansas DA refused NFL's request for information in child abuse allegations | Dak Prescott 'the first guy' Cowboys want to get under contract, report says

"My main thing is to get healthy, put together a great training camp and go from there,” Hurns said (via the Dallas Morning News).

Hurns had 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season. He went undrafted in 2014 before catching on with the Jaguars, where he spent four seasons and caught 21 touchdowns.