Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott wants contract extension this offseason, report says

Ezekiel Elliott wants to secure his future with the Cowboys organization sooner rather than later.

The running back still has one more year on the four-year deal he signed as a rookie out of Ohio State, but Elliott doesn't want to wait for a contract extension. According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he wants an extension this offseason.

From @gmfb Weekend: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott would like his contract extension to come this season, which makes sense given his workload. Add him to the long list. pic.twitter.com/bUDTx0LmoG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2019

However, Elliott isn't the only Cowboy eyeing a new deal.

The report added Dallas will have to make a number of contract decisions on other players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and defensive back Byron Jones.

Elliott led the league in carries (322) and rushing yards (1,631 yards) as a rookie. In his second season, Elliott missed six games in 2017 as a result of a suspension for domestic violence allegations made by his former girlfriend. The two-time Pro Bowl player then returned to mirror the numbers he posted in his first year.

Elliott again sits atop the NFL this season with 304 carries for 1,434 yards. He also showed his versatility as a receiving option for Prescott. He's hauled in a team-high 77 receptions for 567 yards.

The Cowboys will face the Seahawks during wild-card weekend. The two teams will square off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.