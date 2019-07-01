Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to meet with Roger Goodell over Las Vegas incident

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss a May incident in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

Elliott, who turns 24 later this month, was handcuffed by Las Vegas police at the Electric Daisy Carnival after knocking down a security guard at the music festival.

A video published by TMZ showed Elliott and a woman the site identified as Elliott’s girlfriend arguing as well as Elliott following the woman after it appears she was trying to leave him. Although Elliott appears to be getting in her way and preventing her from leaving, he is not seen hitting or placing his hands on her.

Later in the video, Elliott traded words with a man wearing an “Event Staff” shirt before appearing to knock the security guard down with his body weight and a push with his elbow.

The security guard later publicly asked for Elliott to apologize to him.

The NFL has a history with Ezekiel Elliott

Although Elliott was only detained briefly in the incident and was not arrested, he still is subject to possible punishment by the NFL under the league’s player conduct policy. Given Elliott’s past history with the league on the matter of discipline, it’s fair to wonder whether the league will try to come down on him again for this latest incident.

Elliott was suspended in 2017 for six games under the personal conduct policy — a case that was battled fiercely by Elliott’s camp and the Cowboys against the NFL. He had been investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a former girlfriend, and the league levied the suspension despite no arrest occurring in that case.

The Pro Bowl back led the league in rushing last season. He’s entering the penultimate year of his five-year contract, which expires after the 2020 season, with the Cowboys needing to figure out over the next year-plus whether they can sign Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper to lucrative extensions without nuking their salary cap.

