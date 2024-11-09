Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to undergo season-ending surgery, according to reports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely out for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday afternoon that Prescott is "planning to undergo season-ending surgery" to repair his partially torn hamstring. Dallas and its quarterback are seeking one final opinion from a specialist before making the decision, Schefter said.

Prescott, 31, suffered his hamstring injury in the closing moments of the third quarter in the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's something I've never felt," the quarterback told reporters after the game.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Prescott had suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, which means his hamstring tendon partially pulled off of his bone.

The planned surgery on Prescott's hamstring would involve a four-month recovery timeline. Should he have the procedure as planned, the veteran quarterback would be done for the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB will have season-ending surgery