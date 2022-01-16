Cowboys punt hits video board over field at AT&T Stadium, causing a rare do-over

When AT&T Stadium was opened, there was a lot of chatter about how punters could hit the massive video board that hung over the field. But in the years since, it has rarely come into play.

Then on Sunday, officials had to enforce a little-used rule when a punt actually did hit the video board.

Cowboys punter Bryan Anger hit a booming punt in the third quarter, then there was a commotion. It hit the bottom of the video board and came straight down. That hasn't happened often so it wasn't obvious what would happen next.

The answer: They replay the down, which probably wasn't enjoyable for the guys who sprint down to cover punts.

The punt really just hit the scoreboard!!! pic.twitter.com/yJncM87Fki — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 16, 2022

Anger's next punt was lower and didn't come close to the video board.

Punts have hit the video board before, but it has been very rare. Because the Cowboys' huge video board is unique, we won't see that called elsewhere. It was just a weird moment in a heated playoff game.