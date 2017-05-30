New Cowboys player suspected of DWI after own welcome party

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll practices before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

DALLAS (AP) -- Newly acquired Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has been arrested on suspicion of a driving while intoxicated after leaving a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Dallas police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and posted bail later in the day.

The Dallas Morning News reports Carroll was arrested after leaving a club that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a three-year, $10 million.

The team issued a statement saying it's aware of his arrest and is ''gathering information at this time.''

Carroll is an eight-year NFL veteran who began his career in Miami.