Cowboys planning to extend Jason Garrett's contract this offseason, report says

Jason Garrett is expected to be with the Cowboys for the foreseeable future, despite the fact there was some uncertainty about his job security to start the season.

Dallas is planning to extend the coach's contract during the offseason, according to NFL Network, which cited unidentified sources. The report adds Garrett was never "in trouble with the Cowboys," even though the team was 3-5 at midseason.

The Cowboys now are "positive" the 52-year-old will be the franchise's coach of the future. The two sides will spend this offseason negotiating a long-term deal that is expected to be "pretty lucrative," the report says.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Cowboys are all about the playoffs now, but after the season they'll get down to business. They will work to extend coach Jason Garrett's contract. pic.twitter.com/SOTAjh6jts — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2019

Garrett is under contract through the 2019 season after signing a five-year, $30 million deal in January 2015.

Speculation that Garrett was on the hot seat started at the beginning of the season, but those rumors have quieted after the Cowboys won seven of their final eight games and reached the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

The Cowboys secured the NFC East title with a 10-6 record and made it into the divisional round with a 24-22 win over the Seahawks in the wild-card round.

Dallas travels to L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday to face the Rams with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.